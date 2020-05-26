A homeless man charged with the murder of his father had the charge dismissed last week, according to Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper.
On May 4, Paul Wagner, 37, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department after John Wagner, 57, was found unresponsive at a residence in Yuba City the previous day. John Wagner died at the hospital. A family altercation was believed to have preceded John Wagner’s death, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed one charge of murder against Paul Wagner on May 6. On May 18, the charge was dismissed.
“Upon further communication with, and investigation from the Yuba City Police Department it was determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove that Paul Wagner’s action caused the death,” Hopper said via email.
Yuba City Police Lt. Sam Escheman said the incident is still being investigated and that no new suspects have been identified.