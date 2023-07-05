The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office will pursue murder charges against an Oroville woman involved in a fatal crash last month that killed a woman and young toddler, the district attorney confirmed with the Appeal on Wednesday.

The victims, 21-year-old Allyson Nevarro-Salazar and a 1-year-old girl, reportedly died as a result of their injuries after a head-on collision on June 9 on Highway 99 and Paseo Road near Live Oak. A third vehicle also rear ended one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you