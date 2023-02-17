The Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City will be hosting its first murder mystery event from 6-8 p.m. on March 4 dubbed “Midnight at the Masquerade.”
This costumed event will feature a professional crew of actors from Sacramento who will entertain attendees throughout the evening in a classic “who-dunnit” style.
Only 45 tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Organizers recommend that interested parties reserve their space as soon as possible.
Admission costs $75 per person and includes a tri-tip dinner catered by Jen Lim. A cash bar will also be available onsite. Two cash prizes will be given away, one for the “best dressed” attendee of the night for $50, and $100 for the table who answers the most clues correctly.
Robyn Cooper, a Teegarden employee who kicked off a successful “High Tea” event last October, will again utilize her decorating skills to transform the event center’s historic dining room into the “billionaire’s club.”
This fictional group will be hosting its annual masquerade ball, unbeknownst to its members that murder is about to strike. Whether or not the masked menace gets away will be up to the attendees’ innate crime solving abilities.
To obtain tickets, guests must call Cooper at 530-632-2330. They may also call Russ Zullo, the Teegarden’s owner, at 704-692-8663.