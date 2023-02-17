Masq2.jpg

An authentic masquerade mask hangs on the gate post outside the Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City on Friday. On March 4, the center will be hosting its first murder mystery dinner event, masquerade style. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City will be hosting its first murder mystery event from 6-8 p.m. on March 4 dubbed “Midnight at the Masquerade.”

This costumed event will feature a professional crew of actors from Sacramento who will entertain attendees throughout the evening in a classic “who-dunnit” style.

