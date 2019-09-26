A man suspected of murdering a woman Sunday in Marysville was arrested at 2 a.m. Thursday by Butte County Sheriff’s deputies.
Jesse Jaramillo, 29, was taken into custody by Marysville Police detectives and was later booked into Yuba County Jail for murder.
Security officials at Feather Falls Casino in Oroville had notified Marysville Police Detectives that they believed Jaramillo of Live Oak was in front of the casino, according to a press release from the Marysville Police Department.
Casino security verified that it was Jaramillo by taking a photo from surveillance footage, which matched the suspect’s description. Butte County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jaramillo without incident, according to the release.
Marysville Police Lt. Manuel Cardoza did not disclose whether Jaramillo was armed at the time of his arrest. When the shooting victim was found and Jaramillo was named as the suspect, police cautioned that he was armed and dangerous.
On Sunday Sept. 22 at 3:48 a.m., Marysville police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of F Street. Karina Yasmin Paez Smith, 37, was found with a gunshot wound according to a press release. She later died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said.
Jaramillo had fled the scene.
Cardoza said an investigation is ongoing into the suspect’s motive and whether further charges will be filed. As of late Thursday afternoon, Jaramillo had not been processed into the jail and no bail or hearing date had been set, according to Carbah.