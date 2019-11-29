A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly shooting two adults, killing one person and sending the other to the hospital.
Moe Larry Nanlap, of the 5900 block of Grove Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance by the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team, on suspicion of murder and violating his parole.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 1500 block of North Beale Road for a report of a shooting. Two adult victims in their early 40s had suffered gunshot wounds.
Deputies believe an argument preceded the shooting. Nanlap fled the residence to an unknown location.
Around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Nanlap was located at his residence in East Linda, where he was arrested.
One of the victims died at the hospital due to his injuries. The other victim was still at the hospital as of Thursday afternoon but was in stable condition.
“The investigation is ongoing and anyone that has any information is asked to please contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office,” said Tamara Pecsi, sergeant for the department’s Investigations Unit.
Nanlap was booked into Yuba County Jail. He is ineligible for bail.