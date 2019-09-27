A man suspected of murdering a woman in Marysville pled not guilty to charges of first degree murder, first degree robbery and first degree burglary at an arraignment Friday afternoon.
Jesse Jaramillo, 29, of Live Oak was arrested Thursday morning in Oroville after being at-large since the murder on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Jaramillo was charged with breaking into the residence of Karina Yasmin Paez Smith, 37, and subsequently murdering Smith with a .40 caliber semi-automatic hand gun “for the purpose of seeking financial gain,” according to Judge Julia L. Scrogin.
He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutor Mike Byrne said they would not be seeking the death penalty in this case.
According to court documents, at 3:48 a.m. on Sept. 22, Marysville police responded to a possible burglary in progress at the 1000 block of F Street. Officers were informed that Jaramillo had fled the scene and that he was the ex-boyfriend of one of Smith’s relatives.
Jaramillo’s arraignment was scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday but initially Scrogin said he was refusing to appear, so the arraignment would have to be done inside the jail. Those in attendance, which included the family of Smith, left the courtroom once Scrogin stepped off the bench.
But after about 15 minutes, Jaramillo entered the courtroom escorted by bailiffs. The court appointed public defender Sukh Gosal to represent him.
Jaramillo is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9 for a pre-hearing conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11. Jaramillo is being held without bail due to being arrested while on parole.