The search continued Friday for a Marysville man wanted in connection to a shooting incident at a East Linda motel and a fatal hit-and-run that took place shortly after.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said Friday that no updates were available as to the whereabouts of William Henson, 35. Henson is suspected of killing Michael Sanchez, 44, of Yuba City by hitting Sanchez’s motorcycle with his car Tuesday night. Henson allegedly hit Sanchez while he fled a motel parking lot he allegedly fired at hitting a woman’s car and injuring her.
Henson is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, who stands 5-foot-9 inches tall and is 135 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face and neck.
The sheriff’s office said Henson is potentially armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Henson should call 911 and not approach him. Additional information about the incident can call 749-7777 or email the sheriff’s tip line found at sheriff.co.yuba.ca.us/Services/tip.aspx.