The man charged with the January 2018 murder of Williams native Karen Garcia will appear in the Colusa County Superior Court on Thursday.
Salvador Garcia-Vaca is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for the murder charge, as well as a pretrial conference for a battery charge stemming from a domestic violence incident with the victim in December 2017.
Garcia-Vaca pleaded not guilty to both charges in September 2019.
Karen Garcia’s body was discovered in a car parked in a Woodland shopping center parking lot in January 2018, one week after she was reported missing. An autopsy later determined she had died from blunt force trauma.
Garcia-Vaca, the victim’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, was questioned by police during the week Garcia was missing. Soon after, Garcia-Vaca fled. Police obtained a search warrant for the home that Garcia-Vaca shared with the victim and found a substantial amount of blood in a bedroom. Authorities believed Garcia-Vaca had gone to Mexico after a stolen Toyota van that he was believed to be driving was located near the U.S.-Mexico border in Oct. 2018.
Garcia-Vaca was arrested in August 2019 by United States Marshals in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and was extradited back to the Colusa County, where he has remained in custody.
At the hearing, a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to a possible jury trial. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue into Friday if necessary.