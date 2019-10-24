Opening arguments and witness testimony began Thursday in the trial of a Gridley man accused of murdering a Live Oak resident in May.
Jesus E. Perez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, after Randhawa’s body was found in an almond orchard in the 11000 block of Myers Road with a gunshot wound to the head.
The trial began earlier in the week in Sutter County Superior Court with jury selection. According to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office, jury selection was completed Thursday morning and opening statements followed.
Witnesses began testifying Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Testimony continued the rest of Thursday and will continue the rest of today, according to the district attorney’s office.