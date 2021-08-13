After nearly two years, the jury trial of a Yuba City woman charged with killing a 13-year-old boy while he walked to school is set to begin with jury selection on Monday in Butte County Superior Court.
On Oct. 7, 2019, Constance Addison allegedly hit Alec Flores, of Yuba City, with her car in a drunken driving incident while Flores walked to school on Franklin Road near Lindsey Lane. Addison’s children were in the car with her. She was arrested and posted bail the following day.
Flores suffered a broken ankle, broken pelvis girdle, lacerated liver and severe head trauma, according to court documents.
Addison will be tried for murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. The trial will take place in Butte County after Sutter County Judge Laura Davis granted a change of venue motion on Jan. 12. Addison’s attorney filed the motion and the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office opposed the motion to move the trial.
Davis will hear the trial and the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case. A hearing was held in Butte County on Friday to confirm that the trial will start Monday. Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said the trial is estimated to take between a week and a half to two weeks to complete.
Addison has been out of custody since posting bail.