Museum displays Hmong-inspired jewelry

The Sutter County Museum has more to offer its patrons than history, art, and a courtyard full of roses.
Its interior gift shop is a treasure trove full of locally sourced artisan goods. From handcrafted goat’s milk soap to the fused glass works of Paul Boehmke and the pottery of a former high school art teacher, the museum’s gift shop is teaming with unique stories and opportunities for eclectic holiday shoppers.
Some of the featured vendors tie into the museum’s permanent exhibits, allowing guests to take home a little piece of history with them. Mai Youa Mou, for example, is a Yuba City local with a niche for Hmong-inspired jewelry and crafting.
“Sutter County Museum inquired about my Hmong-inspired earrings since they feature an exhibit dedicated to the Hmong culture,” explained Mou. “It was exciting to partner with them.”
Mou started making jewelry during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020. This new hobby worked to occupy her brain and keep her creativity flowing while waiting for the world to resume.
“Before this, I had a passion for choreographing and sewing costumes for dances such as Hmong, Chinese and lyrical dances for many years,” said Mou. “When I stopped doing that, I needed something else to expand my ideas and my passion grew on customizing my own jewelry.”
Mou taught herself through a tedious process of trial and error, reading, and watching jewelry making videos. She experimented with various styles such as beading and leather before finding her medium in polymer clay.
“Polymer clay is so versatile that it allows me to create unique pieces in any shape, color, and size, similar to my choreographing days,” said Mou excitedly. “My nationality is also Hmong, so this inspired me to create earrings specifically for my culture and it brings me happiness when not only my culture loves these pieces but also other cultures too.”
In December of last year, Mou was ready to officially launch her own small business, Yoyodesignz. While her work is primarily focused on earrings, she is currently expanding her inventory to accommodate some necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Her best sellers include Mickey- and/or Minnie Mouse- inspired floral earrings and her clay and resin pieces. Because these pieces are made with polymer clay, they typically weigh less than other earrings and their nickel-free stainless steel or gold-plated backings make them safe for sensitive ear types.
The museum’s gift shop serves as one of Mou’s only “brick and mortar” locations, but she also sells her pieces online at shop-yoyodesignz.square.site and encourages her customers to follow her on Instagram to stay up to date on new items and local craft show appearances.
The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 12-4 p.m.