Museum displays Hmong-inspired jewelry

Hmong-inspired polymer clay earrings are pictured on display inside the Sutter County Museum gift shop in Yuba City. These pieces were made by Mai Youa Mou of Yuba City, owner and creator of Yoyodesignz. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Sutter County Museum has more to offer its patrons than history, art, and a courtyard full of roses. 

Its interior gift shop is a treasure trove full of locally sourced artisan goods. From handcrafted goat’s milk soap to the fused glass works of Paul Boehmke and the pottery of a former high school art teacher, the museum’s gift shop is teaming with unique stories and opportunities for eclectic holiday shoppers.  

