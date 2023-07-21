About 50 years ago, cloaked by the dark of night, two women embarked on a rescue mission inside the old Schneider’s Department Store at the corner of 3rd and D streets in Marysville.
This building, also referred to as the Odd Fellow’s Hall, had been marked for demolition but a few of its former employees knew the upper floors still contained priceless relics of local history. What emerged were approximately 200 glass plate negatives, some that appear to have belonged to a renowned resident photographer known as Clara Sheldon Smith.
So what are glass plate negatives?
Photographic glass plates preceded photographic film as a capture medium in photography. A light-sensitive emulsion of silver salts or other chemical solutions would be coated onto a glass plate which, when exposed to light, captured the image. The resulting image created the opposite or “negative” in terms of light and dark, and would be used to develop photographs. To put things more simply, glass plate negatives were the “hard drives” or “memory cards” of photographers working in the mid-1800s to early-1900s.
In 2019, this rescued collection of plates were delivered into the diligent hands of Dana Burroughs, the owner of Sissy’s Attic in Marysville. Burroughs went to work encasing each plate into its own protective sleeve and carefully storing them upright in a dark temperature-controlled environment. By using a light table, the picture on each plate can be easily viewed. Their contents run the gamut from architecture and industry shots to family portraits, high school team photos, special events, landscapes, and interior design.
One of the most fascinating discoveries was a collection of mugshots and portraits marked by “C. Sheldon Smith,” a historic female photographer who first operated a studio at 226 D St. close to where Habitat for Humanity now stands in downtown Marysville.
From 1900 to 1908, Smith contracted with the city to photograph local criminals and prisoners which resulted in over 500 recorded pictures, not including those in her “rogue gallery” which were brought to her studio unannounced.
Smith also worked throughout Northern California as a landscape photographer and many of her pictures have been used and reprinted in a variety of formats over the years. Whether they realize it or not, it is likely that many Yuba-Sutter residents are familiar with Smith’s work due to the popularity of her photos that have graced the walls of local businesses and museums.
Some of the glass plates still contain taped notes and markings that seem to suggest their use in newspapers or other printed media. Mel Lindstrom, an award-winning Bay Area photographer and photographic history buff, believes some of the plates, based on their description, could be “duplicates” created for shipping and publication purposes.
“If you have a photo that needs to be run or re-printed somewhere, you wouldn’t want to send your only copy, so you’d make a duplicate,” said Lindstrom. “I would still need to see them in person to get a better idea of the processes and timeframe.”
Lindstrom is quite fond of Marysville’s history and plans to examine these negatives the next time he visits town. For now, his idea further suggests the use of these negatives, or at least a portion of them, in print media or other local publications.
Despina “Peppie” Schrader, president of the Association of Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville, was quite excited to see so many new historical depictions of her hometown. It was admittedly hard to pinpoint the exact era or location of a few plates, however others were classically recognizable by landmarks such as the U.S. Hotel, 5th Street Bridge, downtown D Street, and The St. George. Others still were a bit more vague, images of barns, untitled baby portraits, and long forgotten storefronts which could have easily been photographed anywhere throughout the surrounding townships and countryside.
“This is such a rare glimpse into Marysville’s glorious past,” said Schrader enthusiastically. “I don’t recall seeing any of these before.”
Sharyl Simmons, a recent retiree from the Sutter County Museum, was able to give quite a bit of insight on who some of the other photographers might have been and why all these negatives would have been stored inside the Schneider building to begin with.
Simmons described the Odd Fellow’s Hall as being divided into three separate floors, the first being occupied by Schneider’s Department Store and Iden’s Pharmacy. Upstairs appears to have been used as a boarding house and then later repurposed into offices, and the top floor ballroom was generally used for meetings.
“I’m not sure where the photography studio was located,” said Simmons. “My mother worked on the second floor for Dr. Lawrence Ramey, a dentist, and she told me about all the glass negatives in the building. This would have been in the mid-1960s to mid-1970s. Also on that floor was an insurance office and a hairdresser. The glass negatives were abandoned and someone donated some to the Sutter County Museum where they became part of the collection.”
The Odd Fellow’s Hall reportedly housed many photographers over the years, and Simmons estimates that some of these included L. J. Stinson (1860s), S. McCrary (1860s), Amos Woods (1870s), J. J. Reilly (1870s-1880s), P. W. Griffiths, (1870s-1880s), Enno Nesemann (1880s-1900s), Clara Sheldon Smith (early 1900s), C.C. Green (1908-1910s), Henry and Delzie Sackrider (1914-1935), and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Cilley (1935).
The name C.C. Green is of particular interest because, aside from Smith’s signature, some of the plates are marked with or contain pictures of the Green’s Studio logo.
“I don’t know much about C.C. Green,” continued Simmons. “He took over the studio in about 1908 when Smith turned her attention to movie theaters. She and her husband opened one on D Street and later one in Yuba City. He also took over the contract of doing the mug shots for Marysville.”
According to Simmons, Green sold both his studio and home in 1913 before moving with his family to Santa Rosa. A man by the name of Henry Sackrider then took over the Green studio and kept the name for a few years until he established himself. His wife, Elizabeth “Delzie” Brown, was also a photographer in Yuba City prior to their marriage and later joined him at the studio in Odd Fellow’s Hall.
“It was common for photographers to sell the contents of the studio – all the props, backgrounds and furniture used for posing – which can make it difficult to figure out who took a specific picture,” added Simmons.
When the Odd Fellow’s Hall was destroyed in the 1970s, the glass plate negatives that remained there were scattered. As previously mentioned, some went to the Sutter County Museum which just recently acquired a scanner specially equipped for large glass negatives. Others, like the collection Burroughs received, have been lost in storage or transported outside the county.
Burroughs’ original plan was to sell the collection from within her vintage shop, but upon further inspection and discussions between Schrader, community photographer Chris Pedigo, and Marysville Councilman Stuart Gilchrist, a new plan has emerged.
Given the significant historical context these images hold for the region, Burroughs has decided to donate the entire collection to the Mary Aaron Museum in honor of her late husband, David Burroughs.
“It feels like the right thing to do,” said Dana Burroughs. “Keeping them all together for residents to enjoy and learn about our vibrant past.”
The first order of business will be to separate the plates by category and then the museum plans to have each one professionally scanned and printed or uploaded into a viewing platform for the public. A set date for this new exhibit has yet to be determined, but interested patrons should keep an eye out for announcements on the museum’s website at maryaaronmuseum.com.
“It was really just an incredible find,” said Gilchrist. “We’re very excited to have this new piece of history added to our local museum and can’t wait to learn more about these special images.”