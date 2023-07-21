About 50 years ago, cloaked by the dark of night, two women embarked on a rescue mission inside the old Schneider’s Department Store at the corner of 3rd and D streets in Marysville.

This building, also referred to as the Odd Fellow’s Hall, had been marked for demolition but a few of its former employees knew the upper floors still contained priceless relics of local history. What emerged were approximately 200 glass plate negatives, some that appear to have belonged to a renowned resident photographer known as Clara Sheldon Smith.

