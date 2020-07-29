The local Museum of the Forgotten Warriors is temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rumors that it has permanently closed are false.
Don Schrader, a member of the museum’s board of directors, said the museum was closed for the first statewide shutdown, but was opened for Memorial Day. Hopes were that it could remain open for visitors after that, but the latest outbreak again forced closure until it is deemed safe to reopen.
“We hope to be able to reopen by Labor Day, depending on COVID,” Schrader said. “The museum will be open for Veterans Day!”
He said the board is dedicated to keeping the museum open as much as possible.
“We hope it will continue to be an asset to the community far into the future,” he said in the news release.