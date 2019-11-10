Described by many as a hidden jewel of Yuba County, the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors continues to inspire awe among the many visitors who lose themselves learning about the thousands and thousands of war relics and personal stories that hang on its walls.
The museum has grown exponentially since it was first opened in 1985 by Dann Spear, who never personally served in the military but wanted to establish a place to pay tribute to the men and women who served in the Vietnam War. The scope of the project broadened as it grew to include relics from most all of America’s wars.
Spear died unexpectedly at the age of 63 in February 2018, but his dream has lived on. His wife, Roberta Spear, and a group of about eight Vietnam veterans who were close to Dann over the years vowed to keep the doors open and to continue on with his vision.
“Last year, I just kind of jumped into the deep end, not knowing how things would work, but it’s been two years in February since Dann passed, and we’ve made it work,” Roberta Spear said. “I’m thankful for the people who help me do this, I couldn’t do it without them. Those guys are behind the scenes but are here every Saturday to help with whatever we have going on. I know I can do this now.”
Spear knew how important the facility was to her late husband, but she also knew how important it was to countless other members of the community, both veterans and civilians alike. She was nervous the veterans that helped her husband would be reluctant to take direction from her, but they took her in like she was a sister, she said. One way she got through to them was through their bellies, cooking for them on Saturdays and giving them a place to share their stories in a safe environment. The museum is located on the Spear property, but it’s a home away from home for many local veterans.
“I don’t have to ask how we are going to get something done anymore, it just happens,” Spear said. “God has blessed this museum because it fulfills a purpose. It’s a place for veterans to come and talk and reminisce. It’s an important part of our community.”
The museum, which is a nonprofit, is free to visit and primarily survives through monetary donations. All of the pieces inside its walls have been donated as well, from veterans and their families all across the country.
“It’s just amazing how people keep finding us and bringing things in. It amazes me,” Spear said.
They’ve received everything from uniforms and pictures to helicopter blades and ammunition dug up following the Civil War. One Christmas, Spear received three boxes from someone across the country that contained a bazooka. She said she’s not surprised anymore by what comes in.
“We have a new display this year of Civil War rifles that were donated to us by a local doctor. There’s always stuff coming in, every weekend. It never ends,” said Don Schrader, longtime volunteer who has served as the museum’s curator since Dann passed away. “The problem is finding space for it all.”
Because of the community’s support and generous donations over the years, the museum has been doing well. They will be open this Veteran’s Day from 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m. The museum is also open every Saturday and can be opened during the week upon special request.
Schrader said anyone interested in visiting, donating or becoming an active docent should call the museum at 682-0674 or 742-3090.
“This place is not about the wars, but about the people who served in them, from the Civil War on. There’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” Schrader said. “It’s about recognizing the veterans, their sacrifices and what they’ve done for us.”
The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org.