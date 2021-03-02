The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors is now open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., said Don Schrader, a member of the museum’s board of directors.
“I think it’s great; it’s been closed for too long,” Schrader said.
Face masks are available and there are markers on the ground for social distancing.
The museum is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville, and features thousands of pieces of military items.
Schrader said people can also call to make an appointment for groups and the museum is also open on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 742-3090 or 682-0674.