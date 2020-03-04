Marysville’s Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be awarded for properly flying the American flag, according to an AMVETS press release.
AMVETS is a congressionally-chartered veterans service organization that lobbies for entitlements for all American veterans, according to the organization’s website.
AMVETS California Post 18 will honor the museum with its Patriotism Award on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at the museum at 5865 A Road, Marysville.
The Patriotism Award recognizes the museum for properly flying the American flag.
“AMVETS bestows this recognition upon businesses in the community who fly the American Flag properly outside their establishments. As veterans of this great nation, AMVETS takes pride in the American Flag as it represents freedom, honor, pride, and love of country,” according to the news release.
Roberta Spear, of the museum, said the flag she flies every day reminds her of her sons.
“The flag that I fly everyday is the American/Law Enforcement flag. One son was an Army captain deployed to Iraq, the other is a Sergeant in the Sheriff’s Department. I want to honor my country and both my Sons.”