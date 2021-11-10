After a year of losing revenue due to not being able to hold its biggest fundraiser, this year the Sutter County Museum will be offering a limited number of holiday baskets in place of its annual Trees and Traditions Gala.
This year would have marked the 42nd annual gala at the Sutter County Museum but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been postponed once again. According to Jessica Hougen, museum director and curator, during January, the Sutter County Museum was beginning to plan the event but when COVID-19 cases began to increase because of the delta variant, the museum could not wait to make a decision of whether it was going to host the event or not. An event of that magnitude takes so much planning and the museum could not wait long enough to make the decision, said Hougen.
“We enjoyed great support from the community throughout the museum’s history, particularly over the last couple of years which has been difficult,” said Hougen. “We would appreciate community support through purchases of gift baskets, through businesses being sponsors of baskets and for people who have attended the Trees and Traditions Gala in the past to consider donating to support us. We hope to hold the event next year.”
Hougen has invited the local business community to help sponsor the holiday baskets and would greatly appreciate any amount of money for the fundraiser.
“Trees and Traditions Gala is our biggest fundraiser and not doing it for a second year in a row impacts on the financial situation of the museum association,” said Hougen.
The holiday baskets will be $75 each. The museum will only be selling a limited amount of orders and is starting to take pre-orders from the public. Some of the included items of the basket are local wine from Cordi Winery, food goodies, a mini succulent arrangement and other gifts related to the community. According to Hougen, the baskets are estimated to be delivered between Dec. 8-10, if materials come in on time due to the national supply chain crunch.
According to Hougen, in 2019 the Sutter County Museum did interior innovation of the museum and received great community support and excitement. Donations were up, visitations were up and the general support was high, said Hougen. However, when COVID-19 hit the U.S., many establishments including the museum had to close their doors. The museum closed for months, almost all of 2020 and part of 2021, said Hougen.
Due to closing its doors for such a long time, there has been a significant loss of revenue. The museum revenue went dramatically down as people could not come into the museum’s store and purchase items. Most events and museum programs were paused and there were no planned exhibits. The museum is now open with a reduced schedule of Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
“Preserving history is so important that unless we know history, we are bound to repeat it,” said Hougen. “We are really the only museum dedicated to Yuba-Sutter and over the last six years we’ve worked really hard to become a community institution. We present these things and tell these stories for the community and having the support of the community ensures we can continue that work on their behalf.”