The Sutter County Museum is currently offering two paid internships for its Yuba-Sutter Black History exhibit.

Molly Bloom, director and curator for the Sutter County Museum, said one internship is for a high school student and the other is for someone currently attending college. Each intern can earn between $16.11 to $20.01 per hour, according to the job description on governmentjobs.com.

