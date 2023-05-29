The Sutter County Museum is currently offering two paid internships for its Yuba-Sutter Black History exhibit.
Molly Bloom, director and curator for the Sutter County Museum, said one internship is for a high school student and the other is for someone currently attending college. Each intern can earn between $16.11 to $20.01 per hour, according to the job description on governmentjobs.com.
“For the Yuba-Sutter Black History exhibit project at the Museum, we are offering one paid high school internship and one paid college internship to assist with research, conduct oral histories, and work with documents and photographs from the Museum’s collections,” Bloom said in an email.
Bloom said the job descriptions associated with the internships contain a “variety of duties,” but the main focus for the internships will be to work on historical research objectives along with a “potential for a learning opportunity to work with educational programs/tours or other things listed in the description as appropriate.”
According to the job description page, college applicants must currently be enrolled in a college or university and be available to work up to 8 hours per week. High school students can apply to the high school level internship at https://tinyurl.com/4mbk3rxh.
Some of the minimum qualifications listed include a “familiarity with museum operations, local history and historical sites, research materials, the fundamental purpose and routine procedures of modern public museums, principles and practices of good public relations and customer service, and basic math.”