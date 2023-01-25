The Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a program agreement with California Humanities for the acceptance of a $25,000 grant that will go toward a new permanent exhibit on Black history at the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.

In August 2022, the museum submitted a proposal to the Humanities For All grant program that is administered by California Humanities. The museum was seeking $25,000 so that it could create and install a permanent exhibit on Black history in the Yuba-Sutter area, Sutter County Museum Director and Curator Molly Bloom said.

Recommended for you