In an effort to raise money to reestablish a K-9 officer position within the Colusa Police Department, a Music on the 9th fundraising event will be held at Colusa Golf and Country Club next week.
Doug Hanson, lead golf professional at Colusa Golf and Country Club, said he was inspired to host an event such as this to raise funds for a local K-9 officer after being involved in a similar event that raised money to support four other charities.
“My family has been in the police department for a long time,” said Hanson. “It is something near and dear to my heart and I wanted to find another way to raise money to bring back a K-9 officer.”
According to Hanson, the event will take place on the fairway just past the ninth green of the golf course and will feature a night of music by local favorite band Township.
“Bring your blankets and enjoy a night of music on the fairway,” said Hanson.
Before the music starts, a cocktail party will kick off the night’s festivities. Hanson said beer will be available for purchase and Market Street Grill will be onsite serving food.
According to Hanson, all proceeds from event ticket sales and sponsorships will go to the Colusa Police Department to reestablish a K-9 Unit. He also plans on donating a portion of the drink sales.
Colusa Police Chief Josh Fitch said he thinks this fundraiser shows that the community of Colsua still supports its local police regardless of the political climate.
“This will help get us a step closer to reviving our K-9 program which is a valuable tool for not only the officers but the community,” said Fitch. “We greatly appreciate their efforts and ongoing support.”
Hanson said as of last week he has sold about 70 tickets but hopes to sell about 300 total in the coming days.
The Music on the 9th fundraiser will be held at Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa, on Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 6 p.m.
General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the golf club.
For more information, call Hanson at 458-5577.