A year after the event was scheduled to take place but ultimately postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, Sycamore Ranch in Yuba County will host the Untz Festival – an electronic music festival.
The festival will take place from June 4-6. Attendees can expect two music stages, yoga, workshops, live painters, an art gallery, food and craft vendors, according to event organizer Avi Gallant.
“People can look forward to spending a weekend camping at Sycamore Ranch, a beautiful Yuba County venue, hanging out, and dancing to music with friends and family,” Gallant said.
COVID-19 forced organizers to postpone the event last year. Gallant said this year’s event will be limited to 2,000 people. Everyone in attendance will have to present a vaccine card or proof of a negative PCR/antigen test. Other protocols in place include temperature checks at the gate and providing a bottle of hand sanitizer and mask upon entry.
“Our number one goal of the festival is to create a safe environment for both attendees as well as the residents of the community,” Gallant said. “…We can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces next week as we bring our ‘family’ back together and celebrate life.”
Some members of a Loma Rica and Browns Valley Facebook page expressed concerns over possible fire hazards associated with having such a large group of people in one area during a dry time of year.
Some commenters expressed praise for the planning and preparation that has gone into the event, seeing the event as an opportunity to bring business to the area. Others questioned why the event is even allowed to move forward.
Yuba County Public Works Director Dan Peterson said Untz promoters have been putting on festivals for years, and for the Yuba County event they have hired professional event coordinators, security personnel, medical personnel and support staff to make sure it is successful and safe.
In addition, organizers have been working with county staff and Cal Fire to mitigate fire concerns. Attendees will only be allowed to park in designated areas; crews have identified, improved and secured emergency access routes and no fires of any kind will be allowed at the festival. That includes fires in designated fire pits.
“There will be no pyrotechnics, fireworks, campfires, or wood/charcoal burning grills,” Peterson said. “Cal Fire, the Yuba County Sheriff, and county staff have reviewed all the mitigation plans for fire prevention, emergency vehicle access, and safety. Additionally, Cal Fire and county staff will be on-site to confirm that all proposed precautions are in place.”
Peterson said Sycamore Ranch has hosted events such as Hogs and Hulas, bluegrass festivals, reggae festivals, weddings, reunions, and others where close to 1,000 people attend. Organizers anticipate about 600-700 cars coming to Sycamore Ranch for the upcoming festival.
“The Untz organizers have been extremely proactive in their planning and coordination for this event,” Peterson said. “For example, CHP will direct traffic during festival ingress and event organizers will manage traffic and parking throughout the festival.”
Organizers have coordinated with Caltrans to keep lanes in the area clear during the festival as road work continues on Highway 20 near the campground. There will be additional traffic on Highway 20 before and after the festival. Peterson said drivers should watch for California Highway Patrol personnel who will be directing traffic.
“The Untz Festival is going to attract young professionals from across California, which will benefit local businesses and promote Yuba County as a tourist destination,” Peterson said. “Many new people will have their first opportunity to get exposed and utilize Sycamore Ranch, one of Yuba County’s most scenic parks and outdoor destinations. The Untz Festival will provide an opportunity to create awareness of the allure and natural beauty of Yuba County.”