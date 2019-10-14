Performing pieces from Broadway, movie scores and classical orchestral pieces, the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society has been bringing the joy of music to the area going on 81 years.
Since 1939 when the first showing of George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah” was performed in December, an evolving group of musicians and singers has performed free concerts for the community. Practices are now underway for upcoming performances.
The society is comprised entirely of volunteers who make up the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Chorus and Yuba Sutter Symphony. Together, the society performs six concerts throughout the year, from a pop concert in the spring, patriotic Fourth of July performance and upcoming fall classics concert Oct. 19.
No performance, however, is as iconic for the group as the annual production of Handel’s oratorio “Messiah.” The three-hour piece of music chronicling the life of Jesus Christ is cut in half for the society’s presentation, with the finale concluding in the resounding “Hallelujah” chorus.
Corey Kersting has been the conductor of the orchestra for 17 years, starting out as a violinist in the orchestra during his youth. He said the society’s performances are a great opportunity to experience a live orchestra close to home.
“The symphony and our Oratorio Society are kind of a jewel of our community,” Kersting said. “We’ve been really trying to put on the great orchestral works that you might go to see in Sacramento or San Francisco.”
Phil Gardner has been a part of the chorus for 51 years, serving as chorus president for the last 21 years. He recalls listening to the “Hallelujah” chorus as a child and being mesmerized.
He said when he moved to town, he went to a music store to purchase the sheet music for Handel’s “Messiah,” and when the society’s conductor found out, he invited Gardner to sing with them. He’s been performing every year since.
“I think with the television and computers and all the electronic communication we have today, to sit down and listen to classical music isn’t everyone’s cup of tea,” Gardner said. “But there is inspiration in classical music.”
Alisan Hastey found inspiration watching her father Paul Forgy play violin in the orchestra, until she joined him at age 15.
Now a retired Marysville music teacher, she has played violin in the orchestra for most of her life, and said she thinks about the oratorio society as a metaphor from nature.
“I really think of it as a tree ... it’s not an annual flowering plant but it goes on,” Hastey said. “It’s a legacy in our community and it’s something we can be part of.”
Continuing the legacy, the society invites young musicians from the community to perform during the spring young artists concert.
“One of our missions is to encourage music among the youth in our community,” Kersting said. “We invite some of the outstanding high school students to play and sing.”
Another way the society encourages music among the youth is through their “Messiah for Kids” concert Dec. 7. The program is an abridged performance of the oratorio with explanations behind the meaning of the music.
“I would encourage families to bring their young people to give them a taste of the musical talent in this community,” Gardner said.
With weekly rehearsals underway for the 81st year performing Messiah, Kersting said anyone is welcome to join the chorus, no audition necessary.
“We’re shooting for 81 members in the chorus for Handel’s ‘Messiah’ this year,” Kersting said.
The legacy of the “Messiah” performance continues to live on for people like Hastey, who said her father is looking down on them and smiling.
“The ‘Messiah’ is certainly like going home emotionally,” Hastey said.
Though they perform different pieces year to year, the society’s presence in the community offers comfort in the form of melodic performances.
“Come out and see one of our concerts,” Kersting said. “I think you’ll be inspired.”