While events have been canceled and local restaurants haven't been open to dine-in customers until a few days ago, local performers have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Rebekah Hood-Sava is a cellist and violinist – she often performs with the Veridian String Quartet and in orchestras.
But due to restrictions, Hood-Sava said she's had between eight and 12 performances canceled.
“There are goods and bads about this adventure,” Hood-Sava said. “... I have focused on music I could make with myself and share with friends, family and fans.”
She said she has used the time to focus on finishing her debut album as well as performing on livestreams – such as Couch Concerts through a Facebook group called Yuba Sutter CA Friends of Art & Music, which is like an open mic night.
“That's been nice to connect to our audience,” Hood-Sava said.
She said one thing she likes about using Facebook live is that the audience can easily interact with the performer. Hood-Sava said she can see which songs people like and which ones they react to the most.
Hood-Sava said she had a virtual single release party on Friday and her album, “Emerge,” is set to be released on May 22 digitally and on CD.
Drew Sallee, a member of the Catfish Hunter Band, said they often play at local restaurants and bars – like Krankin Hanks in Marysville and Sopa Thai in Yuba City – as well as events and weddings.
He said they've had at least 30 gigs canceled since the shelter-in-place orders began.
“Right now, we're not rehearsing because we don't want to risk getting anyone in the family sick,” Sallee said.
He said the band's scheduled performances during music in the park events during the summer haven't yet been canceled.
Hood-Sava said performances and concerts are included in phase four of the reopening plan and she's waiting to see if the summer and fall season performances will be able to continue.