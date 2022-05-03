After months of negotiations and a heated discussion during a recent board meeting, the Marysville Unified Teachers Association and Marysville Joint Unified School District reached a tentative agreement Tuesday on outstanding issues that had caused a delay in fully approving the 2020/21 school year contract.
Included among the items that have been negotiated was a cost-of-living adjustment for the 2021/22 school year that the Marysville Unified Teachers Association (MUTA) was seeking in order to offset increased expenditures related to inflation and elevated gas prices.
While details still need to be approved by the Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) board on May 10 and MUTA members on May 24, the tentative agreements should help ease the many concerns brought by members of MUTA during an April 26 MJUSD board meeting in Marysville.
Angela Stegall, a Marysville High School English teacher and president of MUTA, said a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment increase was proposed last summer and the district had continually come back with a 2 percent proposal.
“We bargained for months after July,” Stegall said.
She said the district had initially told MUTA that it didn’t have the money to include the 5 percent increase because it would cause the district to go into “deficit spending.”
MJUSD Superintendent Fal Asrani said the district has always supported a strong salary for its staff.
“The District has tentatively agreed to a 5 percent ongoing increase to total compensation for the 2021-2022 school year to align with what the State has identified as a potential COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) increase,” Asrani said in an emailed statement.
Stegall said this cost-of-living increase was important for MUTA members because the state said the next cost-of-living adjustment could be 5.33 percent or as much as 6.56 percent.
“There is no real date, but the longer this stuff drags on, the more frustrating it becomes because then teachers don’t know how to budget accordingly,” Stegall said prior to Tuesday’s contract negotiation update. “You don’t know what your pay is going to be. As inflation goes up, am I going to get a salary increase to keep up? How do you save? How do you know how much to save?”
During last week’s MJUSD board meeting, several educators pleaded to the board to approve a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment increase and address salary concerns for those that work for the district.
According to Tami Straolzini, there is an increased need for MJUSD to attract and retain high-quality teachers.
“I was told a story just the other day where a prospective teacher had a choice between our district and a neighboring district. When she closely compared all financial factors, one glaring difference stood out to her: Our monthly healthcare costs are a great deal higher than many districts in the area,” Straolzini said. “Knowing she would lose out on significant monthly pay, choosing our district was no longer one of her options. As a matter of fact, there are several districts surrounding us that have finally realized how important a healthy district benefit cap is to their employees.”
She said other districts, such as Yuba City Unified School District, have benefit caps that average between $12,000-$13,000 annually.
“Our district? $10,580. If we were able to match their healthcare offerings, we may be able to attract new teachers and prevent our current teachers from jumping ship because they cannot afford to live on their current monthly salaries,” Straolzini said. “This district was given an ongoing cost-of-living adjustment of 5.07 percent, which was not allocated to any specific purpose. We have said from the beginning that a 5 percent ongoing salary increase is both fair and necessary in order to help our teachers with the cost of everything rising and to help our district bring new educators into our classrooms.”
Asrani said MJUSD, much like other districts in the state, is grappling with how to compete with others when it comes to hiring and retaining teachers and school staff. She said doing so will require “creative solutions” that she said is currently being considered.
“We offer some of the highest rates of pay in the surrounding area, but a lot of applicants don’t necessarily live in the Marysville area,” Asrani said. “With the increase in gas prices, we are finding it difficult to attract employees who are commuters, but we are going to keep sharing the excellent work that is occurring in our schools to attract new employees and retain our valued staff members.”
Kelley Bielski, a first-grade teacher at Olivehurst Elementary School, said everyone, including district board members, should be well aware of increased costs.
“It’s not a secret that the cost of living is going up,” Bielski said.
She then spoke about the price of gas and how she was “dreading what the cost will be to fill up” her husband’s diesel truck.
“My grocery bill has gone up as well. I’m sure that all of you have been having similar experiences. The teachers and support staff in this district work hard for our students,” Bielski said. “I know that many of us buy things for our classes out of our own pockets. Whether it’s snacks, prizes, craft supplies for projects and holiday gifts, those all come out of our pockets. Why do we do this? For our kids and to see the pride on their faces when they go running out to their families that they have a Christmas, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gift that they have made.”
According to the 2020 Census, the median household income in Yuba County was $59,424.
The average salary for an MJUSD teacher is $79,000, according to Rocco Greco, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services.
“That’s the average salary before we have to pay our health benefits,” Stegall said, which can cost a teacher on average $10,000 to $12,000 per year.
Bielski said the last two years have been difficult for school staff, including dealing with increased cases of teacher burnout.
“I’m feeling it and seeing it firsthand and have a fear that there is going to be a mass exodus from education,” Bielski said. “Teaching is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do. But in September of this year, I went home and asked my husband, ‘If I wasn’t teaching, what would I do?’ This is why I’m urging you to show your teachers and support staff that they are important by giving us a 5 percent cost-of-living increase. The state of California has already increased your funding by 5.07 percent. We are just asking that you pass along the 5 percent to us.”
She said the 2 percent increase that was initially offered by the district was a “slap in the face.” Bielski said if MJUSD hopes to retain teachers, it needs to show that it values them.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Jim Carpenter said the district had the funds to support the cost-of-living increase.
“The state gave us a 5.0 percent cost-of-living adjustment across the board. Yes, there are other funding separate areas, but they’re a drop in the bucket,” Carpenter said. “… The district could easily afford to give us that 5.07, they could afford to give us more. It’s hard to believe that you can’t afford to pass along what the state is giving you to your employees, but you can set aside millions of dollars every year to increase what you have in savings. It’s insulting. It is beneath you.”
Carpenter said as a taxpayer, he doesn’t pay taxes to see that money be “put in the bank.” He said the money the district has in reserve needs to be spent to the benefit of students and employees.
Alicia Tindel said the district needs to offer better compensation to keep teachers and staff. She said the “education profession” is undervalued by many in the country.
“I personally feel that our profession should be the most valued as we are literally raising our nation’s children. We are building our country’s future leaders – business people and workforce. We are teaching academics but we all know that more importantly we are helping families teach their kids social skills, manners, logical reasoning, problem-solving skills, survival and life skills, and loving on these kids,” Tindel said. “Giving them consistency and stability, helping them to become responsible contributing, community-minded adults. In some instances, we are the only people in their lives teaching them all of these valuable things. Yet much of America doesn’t see that. They don’t see our profession as having that value, because if they did, our society would show that value through a much higher budget for public education and compensation schedule for educators.”
She said if the state is giving the district money for a cost-of-living adjustment increase, teachers should not be rejected when asking to receive those additional funds.
“We should not be undervalued by people within our profession or the rest of America and society will never believe in our value either,” Tindel said. “When many of my students and my own 11-year-old daughter express interest at a young age wanting to be teachers, I want them to be able to enter a profession where they are valued and compensated accordingly and are regarded as being in a successful profession. So please, show that you understand our value.”
Negotiation update
According to a joint letter from MJUSD and MUTA, outstanding issues related to the 2020/21 school year contract were agreed upon.
“This tentatively settles compensation, but we still have four contract articles left to negotiate for this year (that is almost over) and then we haven’t even started anything for next year,” Stegall said.
In their letter to MUTA members, the district and MUTA leadership said the deal that was reached was for the benefit of all involved.
“Both Teams are happy to announce resolution of all bargaining for the 2020-2021 school year articles, as well as a tentative agreement on fiscal compensation for the 2021-2022 school year,” the letter stated. “Both teams believe the solutions reached are good for the District as well as our teachers.”
Both the district and MUTA said the negotiating teams “have developed a relationship that allows for collegial conversation and questioning around items that leads to practical solutions.”
Some of the language being sent to MUTA members and MJUSD board for ratification of the 2020/21 contract includes:
– Each year unit members receive 11 sick days, seven of which are personal necessity. Two of those were discretionary (or “no tell”) days – now, all seven personal necessity days are discretionary (or “no tell”).
– Elementary teachers will have 30 minutes of protected prep time daily.
– Sixth grade teachers on an elementary campus will have 35 minutes of protected prep time daily.
– Secondary prep time is now memorialized in our contract language.
– Unit members that are required to participate in IEP/504/SST meetings after school for more than 90 minutes in a week will be compensated at the hourly rate (beyond the 90 minutes). The district will work to make subs available and schedule these meetings during the day when possible, in a genuine effort to decrease some of the additional time commitments for unit members.
– The district has updated the Maternity/FMLA/CFRA/PDL language to ensure that the most current information and documents are provided to staff and MUTA; this will also be available on the Personnel webpage and in the Personnel office. MUTA and MJUSD will also meet yearly/regularly to ensure this information is kept up-to-date and accurate. Also, a unit member will have the opportunity to work alongside his/her sub for the first and/or last two days of a leave under this article.
– The teams worked together to update the definition of family associated with bereavement, FMLA, and/or catastrophic leaves.
With regards to the 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment increase for the 2021/22 school year, MUTA has 10 days to notify the district as to how the compensation will be applied to the “salary schedule and/or health benefits cap.”
If the tentative agreement is ratified by both the district board and MUTA, then retroactive checks for the year will be dispersed on the June 10 payroll, according to the letter.
“Our teachers and staff members are some of the best I have ever worked with,” Asrani said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “We started negotiations with MUTA in December, and within six sessions we have been able to successfully reach a mutual agreement that reflects how much we value our staff. We are happy to have reached this agreement so quickly.”
Asrani said MJUSD had been waiting for confirmation from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget to ensure that it can sustain ongoing budget costs.
“The District budget consists of two types of funds: (1) Restricted Funds, which can be used for specific expenses and have an expiry date and cannot support ongoing salaries; and (2) Unrestricted Funds, which can be used for facilities upgrades, school supplies, and ongoing salary increases,” Asrani said. “The District must remain fiscally solvent so we have to think long-term when approving ongoing annual expenditures.”
On Tuesday, Stegall said having to get teachers to show up at board meetings and plead for help is not something she wants to see repeated and shouldn’t be happening in the first place.
“I was proud of our teachers for standing up and sharing their voice,” Stegall said.
She said without it, the 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment increase may never have happened.