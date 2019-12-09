It’s a matter of time ... then and now ... if not now, when?
Yuba County officials are in the process of looking for more information regarding a recently discovered time capsule placed on the side of the old courthouse during a cornerstone ceremony on Dec. 9, 1969.
According to Rachel Rosenbaum, spokesperson for the county, officials want to know exactly when it was intended to be opened, and are seeking the public’s help. Officials hope to unravel the mystery of whether it was intended to be a 50-year time capsule, or if it was supposed to be opened after 100 years.
The capsule is believed to contain historical regional items like a Pelton wheel split bucket (an invention made in Camptonville in 1872), and a brick from the old courthouse built in 1885, among others.
An old newspaper clipping provided some information about the capsule and the ceremony.
The ceremony 50 years ago involved former Board of Supervisors Chairman Karl Cozad; worshipful master of Corinthian Masonic Lodge LeRoy Moline; grand knight of the Marysville Council of the Knights of Columbus Charles Cisson; Rev. Otys Banks of the Mt. Olivet Baptist church; Jack Meyer, chairman of the committee; Judge Acton Cleveland of Camptonville; former county executive Donald C. Liddy; then-Marysville city librarian Thelma Neaville; and local historian/researcher Earl Ramey.
Do any of these names or historical artifacts ring a bell? If so, you could help Yuba County figure out the mystery behind when exactly the time capsule was supposed to be opened?
If you have information, call Rosenbaum at 749-7806.