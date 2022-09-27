The Mystical Crafting Emporium in Yuba City will be celebrating its first anniversary with a mini craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
This family oriented event will feature local art teachers, classes, vendors, unique craft items and a BBQ all free of charge. The store will also be hosting a 30% off sale for all its in-store supplies.
Owner Laura Burnett opened the shop last year in an effort to provide affordable crafting options for artists of all ages.
“One of the primary complaints I would get while working at Michaels is that the store didn’t sell items in smaller quantities,” explained Burnett. “So, at the Emporium we sell things that the consumer can use without wasting money, and ultimately that enables them to try more things out.”
The Emporium accepts both new and used crafting items and provides space for the consignment of handmade projects. Those who choose to donate their supplies can receive in-store credit to use on other materials.
“We accept donations from customers who don’t want to finish a project, have had a family member pass away, or who simply have too much art stuff,” said Burnett.
While the store maintains a diverse array of inventory, its true highlight comes from the central “greenroom” or classroom. Here, local teachers offer workshops in fairy house making, paint pouring, air brushing, mandala dot art, crocheting, resin, tye-dye, and more.
As a graduate from Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles, Burnett has prioritized a line of in-store special effects makeup and prosthetic pieces. As Halloween approaches, customers can expect more horror- and zombie-inspired tutorials.
Classes range from $20-$35 for adults, with free in-house childcare options available. Kid classes cost $15 and come with three projects to work on. The price of each class includes all the needed materials.
Burnett said she is always looking for new ways to expand her business and is open to collaborating with other artists to teach or host workshops and other events.
“Watching people show themselves what they can do is the most rewarding part,” said Ellie Summ, Burnett’s daughter-in-law and employee. “Helping people discover that creativity is why we do what we do.”
Regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.