Emporium1 (1).jpg

Festive Halloween decor adorns the interior of the Mystical Crafting Emporium in Yuba City. On Saturday, the shop will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with a free mini craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Mystical Crafting Emporium in Yuba City will be celebrating its first anniversary with a mini craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

This family oriented event will feature local art teachers, classes, vendors, unique craft items and a BBQ all free of charge. The store will also be hosting a 30% off sale for all its in-store supplies. 

