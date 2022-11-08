Tucked away off to the side adjacent to one of the expanded food court areas was a group of about 10 women dressed in traditional Indian garb peeling onions and vegetables one-by-one.

The process of peeling onions is one of the beginning phases of all the Indian dishes that are prepared each year for the public free of charge as a part of the annual Nagar Kirtan three-day festival and parade celebrating the anniversary of the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City and the early founders of Sikhism.

