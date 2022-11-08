Tucked away off to the side adjacent to one of the expanded food court areas was a group of about 10 women dressed in traditional Indian garb peeling onions and vegetables one-by-one.
The process of peeling onions is one of the beginning phases of all the Indian dishes that are prepared each year for the public free of charge as a part of the annual Nagar Kirtan three-day festival and parade celebrating the anniversary of the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City and the early founders of Sikhism.
Saturday was the second day of Nagar Kirtan that featured an open house for anyone to come and try traditional, authentic Indian dishes and visit the temple grounds of the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City located at 2468 Tierra Buena Rd.
Jas Randhawa of Live Oak, one of the onion peelers, said over three days the group of about 10 to 25 women go through 50 50-pound bags of onions.
Onions, Randhawa said, is one of the core ingredients of many of the traditional Indian dishes like vegetable pakora.
“Any cooking we put in the onions,” Randhawa said.
Randhawa said other core ingredients include tomatoes, ginger, garlic and salt – all of which are used to help prepare most, if not all, of the vegetarian dishes put on display for Yuba-Sutter and much of Northern California the first weekend in November each year.
The Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City has been around for over a half-century on Tierra Buena Road, according to Appeal archives.
Some of Saturday’s visitors said that Nagar Kirtan is celebrated in many areas around the country that have a temple.
In addition to vegetable pakoras, the food volunteers behind Nagar Kirtan provided bread pakora, traditional Indian noodles, hot black tea with an authentic Indian ingredient known as cardamom and aged desserts.
Sunny Sidhu, who came in from Hayward for the festival, said bread pakora is probably the most popular dish and oftentimes is served first down the line for the public.
There is also the mixed vegetable pakora that includes spinach, onion and cauliflower and is deep fried for about 35 to 45 minutes, Sidhu said.
“Everybody pitches in, it’s not just organized by one,” Sidhu said. “It’s all the friends and cousins that get together.”
Jaswinder Singh traveled in from Reno, Nev., with many family members to help prepare the food and dessert dishes for Nagar Kirtan.
Singh was manning the dessert booth that featured Balushahi, Matari and Jalebi, which together combined to be nearly 1,000 years old, Singh said.
The main ingredients, Singh said, include wheat flour, sugar and yogurt.
Singh said it’s important among his culture that people who visit events like Nagar Kirtan be well fed throughout the festival so nobody goes hungry.
In addition, the open house day featured a variety of other vendors known solely to Yuba-Sutter and others with more of an Indian theme. One such Indian booth – an annual traditional of Nagar Kirtan – was the Never Forget 1984 booth that detailed the New Delhi genocide that murdered almost 3,000 Sikhs in three days following then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordering a military assault on the Sikh Golden Temple in June 1984.
Flags of Never Forget 1984 could be seen not only on Tierra Buena, but on a number of streets in Yuba City, commemorating the infamous day in Sikh and Indian history.
The 43rd Nagar Kirtan wrapped up with a parade on Sunday that began and ended at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City.