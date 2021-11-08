People from around the world visited Yuba City’s Tierra Buena Road over the weekend for the return of the annual Nagar Kirtan festival and parade.
The three-day festival, in its 42nd year, was a celebration of the Sikh faith and culminated with a parade to celebrate the inauguration day of Siri Guru Granth Sahib, or principal scripture of Sikhism.
Sikhism, the world’s fifth most popular religion, is a monotheistic faith that believes in equality and service to others.
Parminder Singh, who traveled to Yuba City from New Jersey for the festival, said Nagar Kirtan is similar to Christmas for those who follow Christianity.
Singh was helping man a Turban booth during the Saturday portion of the festival where the public could learn how to tie up a turban.
“It’s important for every Sikh to wear a turban because (we) don’t cut our hair,” Singh said.
Singh said the booth was filled with those learning the tradition of turban wear all day. He estimated that at least 300 people stopped by the turban booth on Saturday.
“There are different ways to tie it,” he said. “Some do it themselves, (others) are more professional about it.”
The how-to-tie-up a turban booth was one of many locations open along Tierra Buena Road during the second day of the celebration. Vitalant was present with several mobile blood booths for anyone looking to help the country’s critical need for blood supply.
Linda Fitzgerald, a Vitalant donor representative out of Redding, said most anyone was eligible to donate and many did while cruising the Temple grounds.
About midday Saturday, 64 people had stopped by Vitalant to donate a pint of their blood. Two years ago, LVN nurse and Vitalant volunteer Navpreet Kaur said 150 people donated blood.
“It’s amazing to be here,” Kaur said. “It gives me a purpose to be able to help.”
There were even some who traveled from Canada just to help with the blood drive.
Kanwaljit Somal said he has been helping with blood donations since 1999 in memory of the 1984 New Delhi genocide that killed thousands of civilans after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered a military assault on the most significant religious center for the Sikhs, Darbar Sahi.
Later that same year, Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards, which triggered genocidal killings around the country, particularly in New Delhi.
Somal was living in Punjab at the time and remembers what is known as one of the darkest years in modern Indian history.
He began working in the blood drive industry as a way to help save lives everyday.
“We ask people to donate blood and save the lives (of others),” Somal said.
Somal spent most of his festival experience working the blood drive and encouraging the public to participate.
Next to the blood drive was a vaccination booth where volunteer nurses and phlebotomists were administering COVID-19 and influenza vaccines to anyone who stopped by.
Harman Kaur, a registered phlebotomist on duty, said the best way to save lives right now is to get both shots.
Kaur had an uncle who died in India not long after receiving his first COVID-19 dose. He was partially vaccinated, but then contracted the virus and died, Kaur said.
Kaur said COVID-19 patients can also suffer permanent scarring of the lungs, which is hard to recover from.
“It’s better to stay protected,” Kaur said.
Sarb Thiara, board president of the Sikh Temple in Yuba City, estimated that about 100,000 people would make their way to Tierra Buena Road over the three-day event to celebrate all the festival had to offer.
A few families even showed up for the first time.
Wheatland resident Tabitha Hayward said the Nagar Kirtan was a good way to experience a different culture without traveling.
“We think it is fantastic,” Hayward said. “Since COVID hit, we haven’t been able to travel (out of the country), so we heard about this and thought it would be a great idea to check it out. The food is fantastic, the people are friendly and it’s a cool place to experience somebody else’s culture besides your own. I will definitely come back.”