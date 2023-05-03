With officials and several small business owners touting the positive “momentum” taking hold in Marysville recently, that push toward progress took another step forward Tuesday night with an approval by the city council to help bring a new apartment complex to downtown.
Unanimously approved Tuesday during the Marysville City Council meeting was a Disposition and Development Agreement, or DDA, for what will be called The Nakagawa – a 10-unit, two-story building that will be situated at 308 C St., next to Cisco's Taqueria.
In March of 2021, the former Nakagawa Co. building at 306 C St. was demolished. According to Appeal archives, the building had been vacant for at least 20 years and was considered by many as a local landmark. Several years prior, there was an effort to save the building originally built in 1857, which was in need of significant repairs. Those efforts, however, were unsuccessful, the Appeal previously reported.
Now, the developers of the new Nakagawa want to remind residents and visitors of that history and also fill a desperate need for quality housing in Marysville’s downtown area.
“It’s a tribute to Marysville,” Sandra Adams, who with Weldon Bell is developing the property, said Tuesday night. “I love this town. It has a lot of history. … Remember what Marysville is all about, it’s a historic community. And we need to bring it back to life.”
The action approved by the council allowed Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum to sign the DDA which outlines the terms and conditions for the sale and development of the property.
“The project proposes the development of a 2-level building containing 10 one- and two-bedroom units,” the city said about The Nakagawa in a staff report. “The extreme lack of housing in California has created a high level of demand. The multi-family market continues to demonstrate increasingly favorable trends for development, including low vacancy rates and very limited property availability. The proposed project will be highly desirable based on the projects site’s location within the city’s core downtown. This development will add much-needed residents to the downtown area which Marysville has not seen for years.”
The terms of the agreement include the following:
– Sale price of $23,000.
– Property will be developed with market rate one- and two-bedroom apartments.
– The development shall be in compliance with the city’s Municipal Code and the plans, drawings, and documents submitted by the developer shall be reasonably approved by the city in accordance with its ordinary and customary procedures.
– The purchaser agrees to meet and adhere to performance milestones.
– If the purchaser is unable for any reason to fulfill the development terms of the agreement, then the property will be sold back to the city at its original sale price.
According to the DDA, the developers will have six months after the close of escrow to submit “preliminary concept plans” for city staff, as well as site plans, elevations, landscape plans and “other materials necessary to obtain entitlements, such as a use permit or architectural review approval, including processing fees.”
After a building permit is issued, the developers would then need to “diligently pursue construction and receive a final inspection within 18 months of the issuance of [the] construction permit,” the agreement states.
Should all steps be completed in a timely manner, the new complex could be ready for residents within the next two to three years.
‘Keep history and tradition alive’
According to a summary of the project, the architecture of The Nakagawa will be “complimentary” to adjacent buildings and will have an “innovative design providing amenities and features that are well-matched to its intended demographic.” The developers plan to construct a building that will have the “structural design” of the previous Nakagawa building.
The architect who has been working on the design of the complex, Joseph Coulter, said it was imperative to “keep history and tradition alive.” Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist was recognized as helping to achieve that goal, with his ideas of how the front of the building should appear.
“We wanted to have durable, quality exterior finishes that would maintain a good look, and we had a couple different contemporary designs … and then we met with Dan (Flores) and Stuart (Gilchrist),” Coulter said. “Everybody we mentioned the project to has a recollection of the name Nakagawa, everybody knows Nakagawa. So Stuart brought that up and we talked about it a little bit at the meeting and we walked away thinking how important it was to keep history and tradition alive.”
Coulter said the idea was to keep the “key elements” of the former building and use those as the “main signature” of the new building.
“It’s pretty much a facade that replicates the building and it also creates a two-story entry, that will be a warm entry to the building – even at night, I think we can have a light shining from that two-story element to make it homey and welcoming. … I think it achieves what we’ve set out to do,” Coulter said.
Another key feature of the building will be to promote pedestrian safety and offer more walkability in the downtown area.
“What we’re trying to do is really create more of a pedestrian flow from C Street … parking is accessible off of the alley,” Coulter said. “We wanted more of a pedestrian entrance to the building to make it look like more of a one-unit building, but as it opens up to the back it’ll have individual units. … What I thought was important was to draw people in through that center entry, but not necessarily clutter the building with individual entries right off of C Street. It simplified the building and it kept it focused on Nakagawa.”
Adams also said she wanted to make sure that with The Nakagawa, it was contributing to the growing desire to make downtown Marysville more walkable.
“I think it supports your vision of having a town that people feel comfortable walking around and enjoying having a place in town, after you’ve gone down to the restaurant, had a glass of wine, and know you can just walk home,” Adams said.
Gilchrist thanked Adams, Coulter, and everyone involved for listening and being open to ideas that will benefit the revitalization of the city.
“I want to thank you for listening and being open to what for me is extremely obvious: for the city of Marysville to repair the damage that has been done in the past by tearing down our historic buildings,” Gilchrist said. “I am proud of you for taking the leap that you’ve done by reintroducing an old facade and I hope that we get to continue with this with other buildings. So thank you for being the first. I am very proud of you for listening.”
Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad echoed Gilchrist’s sentiments and said he was “challenging” other developers holding property in Marysville to have the same approach for future projects.
“I am challenging all of those other developers that have come in and proposed concepts that I haven’t seen anything on yet and I am challenging them to finish their projects in the 18 months that Nakagawa did,” Schaad said.
Branscum said The Nakagawa is key to the mission of bringing life back to downtown Marysville.
“This is one of our great desires of this council and city management to bring more life downtown. Not just nightlife, but also a day-to-day active life. … I think this is absolutely wonderful,” Branscum said.