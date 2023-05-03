With officials and several small business owners touting the positive “momentum” taking hold in Marysville recently, that push toward progress took another step forward Tuesday night with an approval by the city council to help bring a new apartment complex to downtown.

Unanimously approved Tuesday during the Marysville City Council meeting was a Disposition and Development Agreement, or DDA, for what will be called The Nakagawa – a 10-unit, two-story building that will be situated at 308 C St., next to Cisco's Taqueria.

