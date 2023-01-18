Sutter County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two adult men and apprehended a 16-year-old male during a traffic stop near Butte House road on Tuesday after allegedly discovering narcotics in the vehicle, officials said.
Sheriff’s office officials said that a deputy was in contact with four vehicle passengers, which included the 16-year-old and a 4-year-old child. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Francisco Ramirez and the adult passenger was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Jose Arroyo, officials said.
Ramirez was determined to be on parole and Arroyo was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant. Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy allegedly discovered two loaded firearms, narcotics, scales and cash.
Ramirez was arrested and booked on charges including felony possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics for sale and child abuse. Arroyo was also arrested and booked on charges including possession of a firearm in a public place, possession of narcotics for sale and child abuse.
Officials said that Ramirez was held on a parole hold while Arroyo was held on a warrant. Bail for both men was set at $50,000, officials said.
Ramirez and Arroyo were booked at the Sutter County Jail at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and are still in custody as of Wednesday.
Officials said that a petition was filed against the teenage passenger, who was booked to a juvenile hall on charges including child abuse, possession of narcotics for sale and being a minor in possession of a firearm.
The 4-year-old child was turned over to Child Protective Services, officials said.