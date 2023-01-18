Sutter County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two adult men and apprehended a 16-year-old male during a traffic stop near Butte House road on Tuesday after allegedly discovering narcotics in the vehicle, officials said.

Sheriff’s office officials said that a deputy was in contact with four vehicle passengers, which included the 16-year-old and a 4-year-old child. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Francisco Ramirez and the adult passenger was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Jose Arroyo, officials said.

