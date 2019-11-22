RALEIGH
Wild cows washed out to sea in Hurricane Dorian have made it home
RALEIGH, N.C. – The cattle that enraptured a nation are finally home.
National Park Service officials rounded up the three cows discovered roaming the Outer Banks weeks after Hurricane Dorian struck the North Carolina coast and returned them to their native Cedar Island on Friday. It was a two-day operation.
“It took a lot of folks coming together to make this happen, and we are happy the cows made it home to Cedar Island,” Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said in a statement. “I am pretty sure they are too!”
The trio is expected to reunite with three other cows that managed to cling to the island during the flooding.
Cedar Island natives say no one is sure how the herd of feral cows came to be there. But it’s believed they are not unlike the wild horse herds on the Outer Banks, descended from domestic stock that were either brought to the barrier islands or who swam to them in desperation during a storm.
Something similar is thought to have happened when Dorian struck.
NATION
Romaine lettuce recalled nationwide due to E. coli bacteria outbreak
Federal health officials are advising consumers to throw away romaine lettuce and salad mixes amid a nationwide outbreak of E. coli infections linked to California’s Salinas Valley.
Forty people in 16 states have been sickened, 28 of them seriously enough to require hospitalization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
If consumers can’t verify the origin of romaine or mixes containing the variety, they should discard it, the CDC urged. These include whole heads, hearts, pre-cut packaged lettuce and salad mixes, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad, the agency said.
The move comes after Maryland health authorities linked recent illnesses to a Caesar salad mixed distributed by a New Jersey-based food company Missa Bay, LLC, which voluntarily recalled approximately 75,233 pounds of salad products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
“The products identified are already significantly past their use-by dates, so this voluntary recall most likely does not affect any product currently on store shelves. We are working with our retailers to help ensure that this is the case,” the company said in a written statement.
The recall follows a belated announcement last month that 23 people in 12 states were sickened by fecal bacteria traced to romaine lettuce between July and early September.
BOGOTA
Curfew imposed on Colombian capital as violence rages on
BOGOTA – Bogota authorities on Friday imposed an overnight curfew on the Colombian capital in a rare measure aimed curbing an incessant wave of violent protests.
Police used tear gas and stun grenades against masked demonstrators armed with rocks in several parts of the capital as protests against government policies went into their second day.
The curfew will enter into force at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT) in the entire city and at 8 p.m. in the neighborhoods of Kennedy, Bosa and Ciudad Bolivar in the south, which has seen heavy clashes. The curfew will last until 6 a.m.
President Ivan Duque said he would “strengthen the presence of the security forces” with measures including joint patrols between police and the army, and “increase the capacity” of the intelligence service.
About 20,000 police were reported to have been deployed in Bogota.
The unrest started on Thursday, when hundreds of thousands of Colombians nationwide marched against alleged plans for pension and labor reforms, corruption and the killings of community leaders by armed groups.
Some of the rallies turned violent, with three people killed in clashes with security forces in the western department of Valle del Cauca.
Protests continued on Friday in Bogota, where demonstrators lit fires and blocked traffic. Businesses and homes were looted in the metropolitan area.