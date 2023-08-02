The Marysville Police Department held its National Night Out celebration Tuesday night at Triplett Park in Marysville. Along with food and snacks, several games and goodie bags were available for area children. Families and residents also got a chance to interact with various people within the department and others who serve the community – including members of the Marysville Fire Department and California Highway Patrol. National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday in August in many communities across the country. It is intended as a way to enhance the “relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” according to the National Night Out website. Other departments in the area – including the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Sutter County Fire Department, Yuba City Fire Department, and Yuba County Sheriff’s Department – also held their own National Night Out celebrations on Tuesday night.
National Night Out
- Photos by Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat
