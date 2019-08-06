The streets, parks and neighborhoods of Yuba-Sutter were filled with community minded people and law enforcement looking to get to know each other and make things safer for everyone.
National Night Out, an annual event that’s taken place for more than 30 years, had dozens of events taking place throughout the area on Tuesday evening – more than 420 municipalities in California participated this year, according to the National Night Out website.
“National Night Out is an important symbol of partnership between community and law enforcement to shine awareness on crime prevention and neighborhood unity,” said Leslie Carbah, with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. “When the citizens and police work together, it’s a huge ‘force magnifier’ that deters crime and supports our efforts to build a safer and stronger Yuba County.”
The Marysville Art Club and the Marysville Elks Lodge celebrated the day with a neighbor block party featuring games, food and a barbecue near Ellis Lake.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of the community,” said Judy Mann. “All throughout Yuba County and across the nation for this National Night Out event, people are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.”
The City of Yuba City used an open space north of city hall that was filled with games, activities and food options.
“I wanted to come out and support the community and the heroes,” said Gabbi Estrada. “Plus, it’s a nice day and this is my first time coming out to a National Night Out event.”
The Yuba City resident brought her son, Giovanni, 2, who played a game of Connect Four with Yuba City Police Officer Andrew Eberley.
Valerie Strawmier brought her children, Jaime, 17, and Cameron, 14.
“This is our first time and I wanted to bring the kids out and get some fresh air,” Strawmier said.
Tyler and Michele Draper pulled their twins, Cole and Parker, 2, in a wagon to the event.
“We’re into bringing the kids around to different events in the community,” Tyler Draper said. “I’m a big fan of law enforcement.”
“We live very close so we thought it would be a good walk over here,” Michele Draper said.
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said he and other officers were out visiting with the community.
“It’s important to us that we work in partnership with the community and the various groups,” he said. “It’s a good way to partner with community and it’s good to see them and it allows them to address concerns in the area with us and they help us by being an extra set of eyes – we can’t do it alone.”