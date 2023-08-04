Established more than 100 years ago at the Nut Tree in Vacaville, the National Pumpkin Weigh Off is moving to Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland starting on Sept. 30. This all-day event will begin with judging at 11 a.m. and growers from across the United States are expected to participate. 

First-place prize money will be awarded in a “pay-by-the-pound” system with the champion receiving a hefty $9 per pound. In all, the top 25 pumpkins will win cash prizes anticipated to total over $50,000. With one of the highest reported prize pools in the world, organizers claim interest has also been sparked by international growers. 

