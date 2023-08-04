Established more than 100 years ago at the Nut Tree in Vacaville, the National Pumpkin Weigh Off is moving to Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland starting on Sept. 30. This all-day event will begin with judging at 11 a.m. and growers from across the United States are expected to participate.
First-place prize money will be awarded in a “pay-by-the-pound” system with the champion receiving a hefty $9 per pound. In all, the top 25 pumpkins will win cash prizes anticipated to total over $50,000. With one of the highest reported prize pools in the world, organizers claim interest has also been sparked by international growers.
Currently, the World Record pumpkin is held by Stefano Citrupi of Italy at a whopping 2,702 pounds. The North American record is 2,560 pounds, held by Travis Gienger of Minnesota, and the California record is 2,356 pounds, held by Jason Booth of Windsor, California.
In addition to giant pumpkins, seven additional categories will be judged and awarded cash prizes including bushel gourd, long gourd, tomato, marrow, sunflower, watermelon, and field pumpkin.
Starter seeds have also been supplied to both local 4-H and FFA students to give them the opportunity to grow giant pumpkins of their own. Students between the ages of 7 and 17 are eligible to enter the Future Farmers category which will pay for the top five places with a top award of $500.
The California Pumpkin Growers Club is a nonprofit organization composed of pumpkin and large vegetable growers throughout California. The club is part of the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, the international organization which sets the standards for the competitive weigh offs held around the world and officially tracks every weigh off and pumpkin entered.
“The goal of the California Pumpkin Growers Club is to promote the growing of giant pumpkins and other vegetables through friendly competitions and through education of the non-growing public about what it takes to grow these giants,” said Brian Meyers, chairman of the California Pumpkin Growers Club. “The Club is thrilled to be at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm this year. We hope to see records fall as our monstrous pumpkins hit the scale.”
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm is located at 1415 Pumpkin Lane in Wheatland and is open from early-September through early-November. Since opening to the public in 1973 as a place for local students to experience an agriculture field trip, Bishop’s has grown to a regional destination offering homemade foods, authentic farm fun, and the largest u-pick pumpkin field in the world. Over 275,000 guests are reported to visit annually.
“When the opportunity to host one of the most prestigious agricultural contests in the world presented itself, we gave a resounding yes,” said Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm owner Wayne Bishop. “It’s just the perfect fit for our business, our passion, and our ag-based community.”
In addition to the weigh off, a VIP Meet-the-Growers Reception will be held on Sept. 29 and a National Pumpkin Weigh Off Awards Dinner will be held the evening of Sept. 30. Both of these events will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland, the weigh off’s title sponsor.
“We love supporting our local community,” said Meghan McCarthy, vice president of operations for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento. “Our region is truly an ag-tourism destination. We are excited to partner on this unique event and can’t wait to welcome new visitors.”
Sponsorship opportunities for the National Pumpkin Weigh Off are now available.
For more information, contact Crystal Martin at 530-218-2320 or Brynda Stranix at 530-713-3375.