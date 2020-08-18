WASHINGTON – As the nation marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women make up just 23.7% of Congress – the largest number in U.S. history, but less than nearly every other developed country.
Women lead House and Senate committees, preside over the House and have been nominees for president and vice president. But according to Rutgers’ Center for American Women and Politics, only 359 women have served in the U.S. Congress to date, compared with almost 12,000 men.
The women comprised 243 Democrats and 116 Republicans. Most have been in the House. California has sent 43 women to Congress, more than any other state.
The 431 members of the House include 101 women; 88 are Democrats and 13 are Republicans. Women hold 26 of 100 Senate seats, with 17 Democrats and nine Republicans.
Only four of the world’s 195 countries have legislative bodies where women hold at least 50% of positions – Rwanda, Cuba, Bolivia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the World Bank, mostly a result of quotas. But dozens of countries have a greater percentage of female lawmakers than the United States, among them Mexico, Spain, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Iraq.
To mark the centennial of the 19th Amendment, the Los Angeles Times spoke with female members of the House and Senate about the state of their representation in the nation’s most important legislative body.
HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI
– Women in office when she entered Congress in 1987: 23 House, 2 Senate
When the California Democrat who would become the first female speaker arrived in Washington in 1987, she and the other 11 Democratic women in the House made a conscious decision to focus on increasing the number of congresswomen in their party. They recruited, they raised cash, they stumped for women across the country.
So when women were roused by the treatment of Anita Hill by an all-male Senate Judiciary Committee considering the Supreme Court nomination of Clarence Thomas in 1992, the ground was primed. Similarly that work paid off after the election of President Donald Trump, despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and his own admission about grabbing and kissing women without consent.
“We made a decision to reach out, to do the outreach. When there was a spark like ‘92 and ‘18, we were ready. Most importantly they were ready,” Pelosi said. “It’s really a joy to behold, but it was really a decision way back when.”
Pelosi often tells an anecdote about her first meeting at the White House as speaker. President George W. Bush took a moment to mark the historic occasion of a woman being elected as speaker, and as he spoke, Pelosi says, she felt the pressure of famous suffragettes alongside her.
“I could hear them say, at last we have a seat at the table, and then they were gone,” Pelosi said. “The first thing that came into my mind ... was: We want more. We want more.”
REP. BARBARA LEE
– Women in office when she was elected to Congress in 1998: 56 House, 9 Senate
Other countries have prioritized female representation while the U.S. has not, Lee said.
“They made a conscientious effort to write it into their constitution. Countries that achieved parity have that in their framework,” said Lee, D-Calif. “We don’t have that in America.”
Lee points out that not all women were suddenly able to vote when the 19th Amendment passed. For women of color, it was years or, in the case of Black women, even decades before they were allowed to vote in many parts of the country because of discrimination.
“Each generation we have to say enough is enough,” Lee said. “Suffragettes weren’t given the right to vote. They had to fight for it. ... So we’re still fighting.”
But when women get to Congress, they bring different experiences to the conversation that go on to inform policy, Lee said. She raised two sons as a single mother while she put herself through college, at times relying on public benefits.
“It was challenging, to say the least,” she said. “I know the need for a bridge over troubled waters. I know what SNAP benefits do to help families and keep children from going hungry. So many women in Congress have had those experiences. I’m not the only one.”
REP. LINDA SANCHEZ
– Women in office when she was elected to Congress in 2002: 59 House, 13 Senate
Sanchez, D-Calif., spent six years as the only woman on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax writing and several social safety net programs, such as Social Security, unemployment and Medicare.
The committee would talk about child care, and “it would just infuriate me when I would hear members on the other side of the aisle say, ‘Can’t the grandparents watch the kids?’” Sanchez said.