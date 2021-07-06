SURFSIDE – The demolition of the rest of the Surfside condo tower that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago seems to be helping rescue workers uncover more deceased victims in the original rubble, with officials reporting Tuesday that eight more bodies have been found.
The death toll is now at 36, including 12 found since Sunday night’s demolition – the result of greater access to formerly inaccessible layers beneath the concrete and steel debris, officials said.
Yet despite the measured progress in recovering the dead, 109 people are still unaccounted for since the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo on June 24, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday afternoon at a news briefing.
And of those still missing, Levine Cava said there are “around 70 we can confirm were in the building at the time of collapse,” raising questions about dozens of other possible condo residents who are unaccounted for. She urged family members to contact the county about their possible whereabouts, noting that police detectives are trying to verifying the names of the missing victims.
“I ask all of you around the wold to please keep these victims in your hearts and prayers,” Levine Cava said at the news conference.
She also said that for the first time, members of the news media will be allowed to visit the site of the collapse Tuesday evening.
Earlier in the day, with expectations of finding any survivors under the mountain of concrete debris fading, the mayor still tried to convey a sense of hope in the aftermath of Sunday night’s demolition of the other half of the 136-unit condo building facing Collins Avenue.
“When your loved ones are involved, we will spare nothing,” Levine Cava said.
She said families missing loved ones are bracing for bad news, and have been for over a week. They will be ready for the next phase when it comes, she said.
“The whole world wants to know what happened here,” she said, noting that 5 million tons of debris from the collapsed building are being sorted and placed in a county warehouse while homicide detectives conduct a criminal investigation amid a planned grand jury probe. “I look forward to learning the truth, as do we all. But I think it will be awhile until everything is understood.”
The demolition of the standing half of the Champlain Towers South condo tower Sunday evening seems to have accelerated the pace of recovering more deceased victims. On Monday, county officials announced that four more bodies had been discovered in the wake of the implosion, raising the death toll to 28. So, with Tuesday’s grim progress of eight more bodies found in the rubble, one-third of the official death toll has been accounted for in the past two days.
“The demo (of the remaining building) made a significant impact in regards to allowing us to search those grids that we just weren’t able to earlier,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky. “We’re aggressively de-layering those areas and searching throughout.”
Better access to the original site of the collapse – without the potential threat of the standing part of the building toppling over on rescue workers – has been a critical factor in the search effort, he said.
“We’re primarily focusing on those areas we had limited access to from the beginning,” he said. “With that hazard being removed, it was a huge relief definitely for myself as chief.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the Surfside site on Monday, said rescuers are now searching what “happened to be where a lot of master bedroom areas were. Likely a lot of people who were sleeping at that time, unfortunately.”
The building’s collapse occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Eastern time on June 24 while almost all of the residents were sleeping. The structural failure initially began in the pool deck and garage areas, which engineers believe triggered the collapse of the midsection of the tower and then the front part facing the ocean. Fifty-five of the 136 condo units were destroyed.
Earlier Tuesday, Cominsky acknowledged that finding any survivors at this point was not likely.
“Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive,” Cominsky said.