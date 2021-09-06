DALLAS – Last week, as Texas enacted the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, some saw it as leading to an inevitable showdown over the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that enshrined abortion rights into federal law. And as the state grapples with Senate Bill 8’s new restrictions, faith groups in Dallas, where the Roe case began, have found themselves at the center of the abortion debate once again.
The new law has renewed the religious debate over the city’s historical ties to abortion rights. Many leaders are now sorting out what the new law means for their congregations and movements – with some rejoicing and others lamenting the ban.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the Texas law, known as SB 8, to go into effect, without commenting on its constitutionality. The bill restricts abortions after fetal cardiac activity is present, or approximately six weeks into a pregnancy.
The Roe vs. Wade case has its roots in Texas. It began in Dallas in 1969 when attorneys for Norma McCorvey, a then-anonymous single woman referred to as Jane Roe, sued Henry Wade, the Dallas County District Attorney, who represented the state of Texas, so she could be allowed to have an abortion.
McCorvey went to her doctor in Dallas to seek an abortion, but she was denied because her health was not in danger from the pregnancy. McCorvey never actually had an abortion, but put her child up for adoption. Two attorneys, Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, filed the case in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas in 1970.
The panel of three judges declared the Texas law unconstitutional, and over the course of three years the case was eventually taken all the way to the Supreme Court, which issued the landmark ruling.
The lawyers who would represent Jane Roe sought support from religious leaders as they looked for plaintiffs to pursue a case.
First Unitarian Church of Dallas was one of the first churches to foster activism around the Roe vs. Wade case.
In 1969, the Women’s Alliance at the church began studying the issue of abortion. Virginia Whitehill, a volunteer with Planned Parenthood, spoke with the women on the issue and as a result, the women started a broader coalition of support outside the church.
Today, the church is still an avid supporter of abortion rights.
Rev. Daniel Kanter of First Unitarian Church of Dallas is one of the clergy members who are plaintiffs in the case against SB 8.
“SB 8 puts every private conversation at risk – whether you support abortion access or not they should be concerned that this law legislates what a clergy person can and cannot say in confidential counseling sessions, and that’s a very important issue,” Kanter said.
Kanter said he had two reasons to join the case: “ensuring access to abortion for women in our community and state and it’s this religious liberty issue.”
Kanter noted that the religious perspective of the Dallas faith community on reproductive rights has changed over time.
“The idea that faith communities are conservative on these issues doesn’t go back that far,” Kanter said.