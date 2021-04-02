People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can travel within the United States and abroad as long as they continue to take precautions like wearing a mask, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the latest advice – certainly welcome news for people who have been kept apart from their loved ones amid the pandemic – was couched with caution that bordered on contradiction.
“While we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time, due to the rising number of cases,” agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing Friday.
Such seemingly conflicting advice by health officials can be frustrating and whiplash-inducing as there is reason for both hope, as growing numbers of Americans receive their vaccinations, and rising fear, as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the country.
“On the one hand, we are telling you we are worried about rising cases, to wear a mask and to avoid travel. Yet, on the other hand, we are saying that if you are vaccinated, evolving data suggests that traveling is likely lower risk,” Walensky acknowledged.
“The science shows us that getting fully vaccinated allows you to do more things safely, and it’s important for us to provide that guidance, even in the context of rising cases,” she said. “At the same time, we must balance this guidance with the fact that most Americans are not yet fully vaccinated, which is likely contributing to our rising cases. And that means we have to continue to reinforce messages about the critical importance of COVID-19 prevention measures.”
The agency in its updated guidance officially “recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated, because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.”
But Walensky said she still “would advocate against general travel overall.”
“Our guidance is silent on recommending or not recommending fully vaccinated people travel,” she said.
Per the new CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people who are traveling internationally do not need to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving the United States unless their destination requires them to be, and they do not need to self-quarantine upon arriving in the country, federal health officials said. However, all air passengers coming into the U.S. must have a negative coronavirus test result from no more than three days before their travel date.
The CDC also recommends that people get tested three to five days after travel.
Domestic travelers who are fully vaccinated – meaning two weeks have passed since their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or their one and only Johnson & Johnson shot – do not need to self-quarantine upon arriving at their destination and “do not need to get tested before or after travel unless their destination requires it,” according to the CDC.
That could come into play in California, where the state maintains that “nonessential travelers from other states or countries, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, are strongly discouraged.”