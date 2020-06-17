ATLANTA – The former Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after he resisted arrest and ran off outside a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant will be charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Georgia district attorney.
Garrett Rolfe, 27, a white officer, was fired within 24 hours of firing his handgun at Brooks, a 27-year-old black man.
“Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” said Paul Howard, the Fulton County district attorney.
Not only was Brooks calm and cordial before Rolfe sought to arrest him, Howard said, but he was also not informed that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.
Rolfe and the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, did not provide Brooks with timely medical attention after the shooting. And Rolfe actually kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground fighting for his life, Howard said, while Brosnan stood on Brooks’ shoulder.
The minimum sentence for murder in Georgia is life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Brosnan, who Howard said has agreed to become a cooperating witness for the state, is being charged with aggravated assault for standing on Brooks’ shoulder and two violations of his oath for standing on Brooks’ shoulder and failure to render timely medical aid. Howard is recommending a bond of $50,000 for Brosnan and no bond for Rolfe.
The shooting, which was captured on video by an eyewitness as well as surveillance and police body cameras, sparked protests across Atlanta last weekend after weeks of nationwide anger over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nation’s long history of police brutality against blacks.
Within hours of Brooks’ death, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the resignation of the city’s police chief, Erika Shields. Protesters shut down lanes of a major interstate in downtown Atlanta, faced off with police in riot gear and set fire to the Wendy’s.
The attorneys that represent Rolfe released a statement shortly before the news conference, saying that Brooks’ death was tragic, but that Rolfe’s actions were justified because he feared for his safety and the safety of civilians.
“Mr. Brooks violently attacked two officers and disarmed one of them,” the LoRusso firm said in a statement. “When Mr. Brooks turned and pointed an object at Officer Rolfe, any officer would have reasonably believed that he intended to disarm, disable, or seriously injure him.”
According to a disciplinary history report released by the Atlanta Police Department, Rolfe was reprimanded in 2017 for use of force involving a firearm. It was his only previous use-of-force complaint in his 6 { years with the department, although he had faced multiple complaints of vehicle accidents, citizen complaints and a firearm discharge.