TALLAHASSEE – After months of contentious debate, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill banning transgender females from participating in women’s and girls’ scholastic sports.
At a bill-signing event at the Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, DeSantis touted the ban as a way to protect the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports. The provision he signed into law would prohibit an athlete from competing in school-sponsored girls’ and women’s sports if the athlete was not assigned the female gender at birth. Elementary school athletes are not included in the ban.
“In Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” DeSantis said.
Detractors of the ban, including equal rights advocates and many transgender people, have argued the bill is an effort to score political points by further alienating transgender people.
Before DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1028 into law, major scholastic sports governing bodies – the Florida High School Athletic Association and the National Collegiate Athletic Association – already had policies in place governing the participation of transgender athletes.
Supporters of the effort to restrict transgender athlete participation have cited no examples of competitive issues in Florida. However, they have pointed to a high-profile Connecticut case, in which transgender girls won several track and field titles. Selina Soule, one of the athletes who sued to end Connecticut’s transgender inclusion policy, spoke at Tuesday’s bill signing.
Florida is the most populous to pass such a transgender athlete ban, but it’s not the first. Last year, Idaho became the first state to enact such a measure. This year, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi all followed suit.
If those states’ experiences are any indication, the fight over the controversial policy is likely not over. Lawyers for the nonprofit, nonpartisan American Civil Liberties Union have pledged to sue Tennessee officials. Idaho’s law is currently held up in federal lawsuits.
The transgender athlete ban had a bumpy ride through the Florida Legislature. At various points, the measure looked to have little chance to become law.