WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the United States will levy its first tranche of economic sanctions against Moscow, responding in concert with European allies to what he described as “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” while holding stronger measures in reserve.
“I’m going to begin to impose sanctions in response far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014,” Biden said, a reference to the response that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea eight years ago.
“If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand to go further with sanctions” against Moscow, he added.
U.S. sanctions will hit “large Russian financial institutions” in a way that will “cut off Russia’s government from Western financing,” Biden said from the White House, adding that similar measures would soon also target “Russian elites” and their family members, including the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, the main domestic security agency that succeeded the Soviet-era KGB.
Biden’s announcement came hours after Germany, after overnight consultations with the White House, said it was halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Putin has coveted the $11 billion Russian investment as a way to gain additional leverage over Europe by controlling its energy supply.
Shortly after the announcement, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said he had called off his planned meeting this week in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time,” Blinken told reporters Tuesday. “We will not allow Russia to claim the pretense of diplomacy ... while it marches down the path of conflict.”
The coordinated rollout of sanctions, calibrated as a proportional response to Russian incursions into Ukraine, reflects an effort by Western allies to stay unified as they shift from trying to deter a conflict to containing one.
For several U.S. administrations, sanctions have become a favored tool to punish misbehaving world leaders. But the effectiveness of sanctions in changing a government’s behavior is murky at best. Sanctions, which usually ban the target from trade or commerce with U.S. entities including banks and freeze the target’s U.S.-based assets, seemed instrumental in bringing Iranian leaders to the negotiating table over their nuclear aspirations.
In 2015, Iran agreed to suspend most production of nuclear materials in exchange for the lifting of sanctions that had crippled the country’s economy and blocked its ability to sell oil on the world market.
Russia is a different story. A series of sanctions that the U.S. and Europe previously placed on Russian entities and individuals has failed to alter Putin’s behavior, including his suspected poisoning of opponents and dissidents in countries outside Russia. Many experts say that unless sanctions can punish the Russian elites whose wealth and political self-interests bolster Putin, the measures will have little deep impact.
But the sanctions imposed Tuesday against two banks — the nation’s fifth-largest, VEB, and a government bank that funds Russia’s military — marked the first time the U.S. has frozen the assets of a major state-owned Russian bank, signaling the severity of the fuller sanctions package still in the offing. Deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh, who briefed reporters on the measures, said they were “only the sharp edge of the pain we can inflict,” stating that the White House is ready to take similar actions against Russia’s largest banks.
“No Russian financial institution is safe if this invasion proceeds” Singh added.
Combined, the two banks hold $80 billion in assets and finance the Russian defense sector and economic development, according to a fact sheet from the White House. The measures will freeze the banks’ assets in the United States, prohibit U.S. individuals and businesses from being involved in any transactions with them, shut them out of the global financial system and foreclose access to the U.S. dollar.
The administration also said it plans to block U.S. individuals and financial institutions from participating in Russia’s secondary bond market, in an effort to cut off a key avenue for Russia to raise new money. Last year, the U.S. took similar action to block the purchase of Russian government bonds directly from state institutions.
Biden said that the U.S. would be repositioning troops already in Europe to shore up forces along NATO’s eastern flank, including an infantry battalion task force of approximately 800 personnel, from Italy to the Baltic region, but sought to clarify that those movements were “totally defensive” in nature. “We have no intention of fighting Russia,” he said. “We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States, together with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory and abide by the commitments we made to NATO.”