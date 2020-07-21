Joe Biden proposed on Tuesday a $775 billion overhaul of the nation’s caregiving system, efforts that he argued will create 3 million jobs while freeing up millions of people – largely women and people of color – to enter the workforce.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s plan includes measures to expand care for children, older people and disabled people. Some of the boldest proposals – such as providing free universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds and creating tax credits to help pay for child care – come as the needs of parents struggling to balance caring for their children while working have been thrown into sharp relief by the COVID-19 pandemic and as many schools are opting against in-person instruction in the fall.
“This is about easing the squeeze on working families who are raising their kids and caring for aging loved ones at the same time,” Biden said, speaking at the Colonial Early Education Program at Colwyck Center in New Castle, Delaware. “It’s about creating jobs with better pay and career pathways for caregivers, and showing them the dignity and respect that they deserve.”
The caregiving proposal is the third plank of Biden’s four-part “Build Back Better” plan to rebuild the United States’ economy, which has been ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent displacement of millions of American workers.
This month, Biden unveiled a $700 billion proposal to reinvigorate the nation’s manufacturing sector and a $2 trillion effort to build new renewable energy infrastructure. The final piece of his plan, expected in coming weeks, will seek to address racial inequity in the nation’s economy in areas such as housing, education and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Biden would pay for ongoing costs in the overall package in part by rolling back some of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and by raising taxes on the wealthy. The cost of the expanded caregiving – $775 billion over a decade – would be paid by rolling back tax loopholes on real estate investors with incomes over $400,000 and making the wealthy pay all the taxes they owe, according to the campaign. A senior Biden campaign adviser said the efforts to make sure the wealthy comply with tax laws alone could raise “hundreds of billions of dollars.”
The former vice president is laying out these proposals as voters’ attitudes about who would be a better steward of the economy are shifting. Though Biden has had a sustained lead in national polling and an advantage in battleground state surveys, Trump held an edge in voters’ trust of his handling of the economy.
But with millions of laid-off Americans seeking government assistance and businesses struggling to remain open during the pandemic, that advantage has evaporated into an effective tie.