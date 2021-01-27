President Joe Biden took a page from President Donald Trump’s playbook Wednesday by signing an executive order suspending future leasing activities of on- and off-shore minerals owned by the federal government, for now.
The order, one of three he signed Wednesday that also position the federal government to combat climate change by prioritizing science- and evidence-based policy across federal agencies, comes on top of a 60-day pause authorized last week on issuing permits that operators with existing leases need to complete development of their projects.
Biden’s order issued Jan. 21 suspends the issuance of any new leases to mine for coal from federal reserves, administration officials said.
Biden, like Trump, aims to reposition the government’s priorities toward future energy production activities. While Trump aimed to open development opportunities for all forms of energy, Biden seeks to prioritize renewable sources.
Critics argue Biden’s unilateral action violates several federal laws, meaning it likely will face legal challenges not unlike those Trump faced.
In regards to energy leasing, the White House issued a fact sheet stating, “the order directs the Secretary of the Interior to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters to the extent possible, launch a rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on public lands and waters and identify steps that can be taken to double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030. The order does not restrict energy activities on lands that the United States holds in trust for Tribes. The Secretary of the Interior will continue to consult with Tribes regarding the development and management of renewable and conventional energy resources, in conformance with the U.S. government’s trust responsibilities.”
Biden’s efforts are getting pushback from energy states’ congressional leaders and various industry organizations, given they would heavily impact the nation’s most prolific play, the Permian Basin, and potential future production from the Gulf of Mexico.
In 2019, about 15.5% of U.S. crude oil was produced from wells located offshore in the federally administered waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported last year.