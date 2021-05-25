WASHINGTON – Soon after the police officer who killed George Floyd was convicted of murder, President Joe Biden called Floyd’s relatives with a promise: Once he could sign legislation named for Floyd to change policing nationwide, he would fly them to Washington for the occasion.
Floyd’s family visited the White House on Tuesday, the anniversary of his death, but there was no bill-signing ceremony. Bipartisan negotiations on Capitol Hill have yet to produce a breakthrough, a reminder of the steep hurdles that Biden faces as he confronts the country’s entrenched racial problems and its political polarization.
So the visit became an opportunity for legislative lobbying.
“If you can make federal laws to protect the bird which is the bald eagle, then you can make federal laws to protect people of color,” one of Floyd’s brothers, Philonise Floyd, told reporters after meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Two other brothers and a nephew similarly pleaded briefly for Congress to act.
Biden issued a statement promising to keep pushing for legislation, saying, “We face an inflection point.”
“The battle for the soul of America has been a constant push and pull between the American ideal that we’re all created equal and the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart,” the president said. “At our best, the American ideal wins out. It must again.”
Allies similarly seized on the anniversary to press for addressing racism and policing at the national level. The Floyd family met with House members at the Capitol before going to the White House, and afterward were headed back to speak with the lead Senate negotiators on the bill – Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Both men are Black and Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.
“If we cannot make progress on this issue in this environment, I question when we ever will be” able to, said Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the highest ranking Black member of Congress as the No. 3 House Democratic leader.
When Biden declared victory over President Donald Trump after November’s election, he said he had won a mandate “to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country.” He marked a rare moment of progress last week when he signed legislation to address hate crimes against Asian Americans, which have increased during the pandemic because the coronavirus originated in China.
“Every time we’re silent, every time we let hate flourish, you make a lie of who we are as a nation,” Biden said at last week’s bill-signing event. He said the law, which passed with bipartisan support, was the “the first significant break” since he took office in a racially fraught moment for the nation.
But getting the next break is proving difficult. Lawmakers are struggling to agree on legislation for nationwide policing changes that could ban chokeholds, set standards for using force and withhold federal funding to local law enforcement agencies that don’t comply.
The sticking point remains “qualified immunity,” a legal precedent that generally insulates police from civil lawsuits for their actions on the job. Republicans have resisted sweeping away or altering that protection.
Biden had set Tuesday as a goal for passing legislation, to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in a Minneapolis street, his neck pinned for 9 1/2 minutes under the knee of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
Although Congress didn’t meet that deadline, signs suggest a deal could be reached in the near future.
“We will get this bill on President Biden’s desk,” Rep. Karen Bass of California, the lead House Democratic negotiator on the bill, pledged after a meeting with Floyd’s family on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
“What is important is that, when it reaches President Biden’s desk, that it’s a substantive piece of legislation,” Bass, former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said. “And that is far more important than a specific date. We will work until we get the job done. It will be passed in a bipartisan manner.”