Police unions in America’s biggest cities are resisting COVID-19 vaccination mandates, placing the officers they represent at odds with their task of protecting residents.
The New York City Police Benevolent Association, representing 24,000 uniformed cops, said it will legally challenge Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate for all city employees, hours after it was announced on Wednesday. About a third of Chicago’s police department as of Tuesday hadn’t complied with the city’s order to report their vaccination status last week. In Los Angeles, the city council may extend its mandate deadline as more than 3,000 officers remain unvaccinated.
The labor standoff with recalcitrant employees comes during a global pandemic that has left many cities struggling to fill open roles. Private and public employers have faced more than 30 challenges to expanding mandates in federal court so far this year, but they’ve largely stood up to those legal tests.
“The government has the overriding interest of keeping the country healthy, and that trumps the individual’s right to say no,” said Michael Barasch, managing partner at New York City law firm Barasch & McGarry. “The unions can sue, but in my opinion, based on hundreds of years of precedent, they’re going to lose.”
New York City’s mandate eliminates a testing option and requires 160,500 workers get a first shot by Oct. 29 or face unpaid leave. The NYPD said 71% of its 55,000 employees, which include civilians and uniformed officers, have received the vaccine, though it declined to provide rates for officers alone. In a statement, the NYPD said it continues to provide vaccines and urge employees to get shots.
In Chicago, nearly 68% of the city’s police department employees had responded with their vaccinated status, Superintendent David Brown said on Tuesday. That means around 4,000 of the 12,770 sworn and civilian employees of the department missed the Oct. 15 deadline to enter the information into a city portal. Of those who have reported, about 82% are vaccinated, according to Brown.
Last week, a judge ordered John Catanzara Jr., president of Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge #7, to stop urging officers on social media to defy the city’s requirement to report their status. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration had argued that Catanzara was jeopardizing public safety and encouraging a work stoppage by telling officers to snub the requirement. On Tuesday, the union continued to reject the requirement.
“DO NOT COMPLY at the District or Unit Level on going into the portal,” according to a statement on the Chicago police union’s website dated Oct. 19. “Make them give you a Direct Order to go down to 35th Street for a counseling session.”
The department is giving officers a chance to reconsider and report their status. If not, they are being placed on unpaid leave. As of Tuesday, 21 officers were in a no-pay status for not complying, Brown said.
Pushback in Los Angeles is spurring officials to consider delaying its mandate. The city council is slated to take up a 60-day extension to the deadline for city workers to be vaccinated, moving it to Dec. 18. That would include 10,000 police officers represented by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, which has helped negotiate the terms of the grace period, according to the union’s spokesperson, Tom Saggau.
During the next two months, unvaccinated police officers will undergo twice-a-week testing “on their own time and their own dime” — $260 deducted from their bi-weekly paychecks, said Saggau. Under the proposed rules, officers who remain unvaccinated on Dec. 19 — and haven’t qualified for a medical or religious exemption — will be served a notice of termination, he said. About 66% of LAPD’s 9,329 sworn, full-time personnel are vaccinated, according to the latest data from the department.