WASHINGTON – Determined not to repeat the disastrous security failures that permitted a pro-Trump mob to storm and occupy the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, federal authorities transformed Washington on the day of President Biden’s inauguration into a militarized territory patrolled by more than 25,000 troops and police officers.
This time, they were prepared for the worst. But the worst stayed home.
The inauguration’s celebratory events at the White House and the Capitol failed to attract more than a handful of protesters, most of whom were trying to draw attention to garden-variety domestic issues. Unable to access the National Mall, which was closed, or pass through the many security checkpoints, they gathered at the edges of the city’s downtown, where they barely attracted notice.
Crowds of onlookers were similarly sparse. Downtown streets that would normally hold throngs of tightly packed tourists during a typical inauguration were mostly deserted.
Outside the Penn Quarter Street Tavern just north of the mall, about a hundred people gathered on the sidewalk to watch the inauguration on the bar’s television inside. They cheered wildly when President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths.
Among them was a group of young women from California who said they booked their tickets to the nation’s capital as soon as Biden was declared the winner.
“It’s kind of sweet and sour,” said Grace Arzola, a 39-year-old social worker from Riverside County, eyeing the heavy security presence at every corner. “It says it’s no longer a peaceful transition. I’m trained as a social worker to look for danger, but I shouldn’t have to do it here.”
Federal law enforcement officials have been monitoring far-right and extremist groups for weeks. In the days after the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol, they warned that members of these groups could target Washington – as well as state capitals and other federal buildings – or attempt to infiltrate the inauguration.
On Tuesday, less than 24 hours before the inaugural events were slated to begin, the Defense Department announced it had removed 12 National Guard troops from inauguration duty.