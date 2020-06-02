To capture the speed and audacity of its plan to field a coronavirus vaccine, the Trump administration reached into science fiction’s vault for an inspiring moniker: Operation Warp Speed.
The vaccine initiative’s name challenges a mantra penned by an actual science fiction writer, Arthur C. Clarke: “Science demands patience.”
Patience is essential for those who ply the science of vaccines. But in that field, challenging economic conditions and a forbidding regulatory system converge with the immune system’s complexity and the resilience of microscopic pathogens. Add in drug companies’ preference for big profits and the result is a trash heap of failed and abandoned efforts.
In the last 25 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved new vaccines for only seven diseases. A vaccine to protect against the Ebola virus won approval just last year, three years after the epidemic in West Africa ended.
But in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans and cratered the U.S. economy, Trump has shown little tolerance for science’s deliberate pace. And scientists, with fingers crossed, are falling in line.
The president declared that he wants 300 million doses – enough to protect as many as 90% of Americans – developed, manufactured and delivered by January 2021. He has ordered academics, government officials, private companies and the U.S. military to work together to make it so.
“That means big and it means fast,” Trump said. “A massive scientific, industrial and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project.”
The new effort will demand the support, development, testing and assessment of several promising vaccine candidates by scientists at the National Institutes of Health, the FDA and companies and academic institutions across the world.
It will require the manufacture, procurement and storage of complex biologic medicines, as well as the vials, needles, syringes and storage equipment needed to deliver them. All will be needed on a massive scale.
And all that materiel will need to be transported, distributed and possibly administered by an army of logistics specialists.
Wherever possible, Operation Warp Speed envisions that many steps that have always followed each other in strict sequence – clinical trials and production, for instance, or government approval and supply-chain development – be done in parallel.
The program has already awarded a total of $2.16 billion to five companies with vaccine candidates at different stages of development.
To lead the effort, Trump tapped immunologist Moncef Slaoui, a pharmaceutical venture capitalist and former chairman of vaccines at the drug giant GlaxoSmithKline. The U.S. Army’s most senior logistics and procurement specialist, Gen. Gustave Perna, will be the operation’s chief operating officer. Both expressed confidence in the operation’s success.
Pena called the project “herculean.” Slaoui, who has been criticized for holding a major stake in at least one of the vaccine makers that stands to benefit from Operation Warp Speed, told Trump “we will do the best we can.”
The time is short and the stakes are high. Just over four months after the coronavirus announced its presence inside the United States, President Trump is determined to send the country back to work.
With no effective treatment in sight, and no indication that the coronavirus would “magically disappear,” as Trump has frequently predicted, a vaccine will be “the ultimate game changer” in the pandemic, according Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on the outbreak.
“There’s never a guarantee of success,” Fauci said. But he added that he was “cautiously optimistic” that by winter, at least one of nearly a dozen promising vaccine candidates would have shown itself to be safe and effective in inducing immunity in humans.
Vaccine scientists are similarly cautious, especially of a testing schedule that will compress both the size and duration of safety and effectiveness trials – and even overlap them – in a bid to save time.
“It’s fine for politicians to say we’re going to have a vaccine next month,” said Mayo Clinic immunologist Dr. Gregory Poland. “But the literature is littered with false starts and unanticipated safety effects in vaccines.”