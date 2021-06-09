BALTIMORE – The man who admitted murdering five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper nearly three years ago initially planned to blow up its building, then studied police response times to other mass shootings in hopes of staying alive, according to reports made public in court on Wednesday.
The gunman originally had another target in his sites, too: The Robert C. Murphy Court of Appeals Building, which houses Maryland’s appellate courts, the reports indicated.
The Capital Gazette gunman’s statements to a Maryland Department of Health psychiatrist show he deeply researched the attack, and that he likened his initial plot to the Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people. The statements – made public for the first time – provide a glimpse of issues facing jurors who will decide whether the gunman should be held criminally responsible.
Their ruling will likely determine whether he spends the rest of his life in prison or is committed indefinitely to a state psychiatric hospital.
Defense attorneys have argued that the man who killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters lacked the mental capacity to be held responsible. Prosecutors counter that the planning and detail exhibited by Jarrod Ramos show he was legally sane at the time.
Wednesday’s hearing gave insight into Ramos’ decision to pursue a plea of Not Criminally Responsible, Maryland’s version of the insanity defense.
“You know I originally didn’t want an attorney representing me in this case,” Ramos told Dr. Sameer Patel, a forensic psychiatrist who works for the state, according to the descriptions in court. “There is no defense for the crime I committed.”
However, Ramos, resigned to the likelihood of spending the rest of his life in prison, learned of “a light at the end of the tunnel”: He might have more free access to a computer and the internet at a psychiatric hospital rather than prison. Patel’s report said Ramos cited the additional freedom as reason to pursue an insanity defense. As such, he described the defense as “useful.”
Patel’s report explained that Ramos studied the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a guideline for psychiatrists. Patel’s colleague, a forensic psychiatrist with the health department, wrote that Ramos lacked remorse and generally responded to people in a way devoid of empathy, according to the discussions.
In court, prosecutors provided a detailed look at Ramos’ planning for The Capital attack.