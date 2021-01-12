WASHINGTON – The Capitol Police department is facing a perilous time with an unsettled leadership, which is leading lawmakers and staffers to fill in the gaps amid the fallout of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress and a continuing, threat-filled environment.
The department is reeling from the deaths of two officers since the riot; the resignations of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, and the sergeants-at-arms of the Senate and of the House, Michael Stenger and Paul D. Irving, respectively; and multiple investigations into officer conduct during the insurrection.
Sund left his job Friday evening, earlier than his initially announced resignation date of Jan. 16. That left Yogananda Pittman as the acting chief. But Pittman is also facing calls to resign.
During Monday’s pro forma House session, the clerk read a letter announcing the resignation of Irving. Right afterward, Timothy Paul Blodgett was sworn in as his successor. In the Senate, Stenger was replaced on last Thursday on an acting basis by Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Jennifer Hemingway.
Gus Papathanasiou, the department’s union head, called for the resignation of Pittman and of Assistant Chief Chad Thomas. That call has been echoed by House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan, whose panel oversees funding for the department.
“Yes, I do think we need complete change at the top, but we’ve got an immediate job to do,” the Ohio Democrat said on Monday during a late afternoon Zoom press conference. “And I think the interim chief is committed to doing that. And, you know, we’ve got to move forward with who we have in place right now.”
Throughout Monday, Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki did not respond to requests for comment, and there was little word at all from the department, even in the immediate aftermath of Ryan’s comments.
Then, at 9:16 p.m. Eastern time, Malecki sent out a statement by Pittman saying the department was working with the families of the downed officers, cooperating with the probes into the Jan. 6 attack and working on security for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
“The Department is fully engaged with our law enforcement partners throughout the National Capital Region on the Federal, state, and local levels. We have comprehensive, coordinated plans in place to ensure the safety and security of the Congressional community and the upcoming Presidential Inauguration. There will be no public access to the Capitol Grounds during the Inauguration, and the event will go on as scheduled,” Pittman said.
Ryan, House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and colleagues in the Senate have pledged to undertake a full review into what led to the security breach. Both Lofgren and Ryan said that on Jan. 5 – the day before the dangerous mob overtook the Capitol – they were given assurances that there would be no problems during Congress’ joint session to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Lofgren has said publicly that she was given false information on the briefing with Sund and SAA. “What I was told was that they had everything under control, that they had called in all of the officers,” Lofgren said on Jan. 7. Sund told the Washington Post on Sunday that his supervisors at the time – Irving and Stenger – turned down requests from him to put the D.C. National Guard on standby days before the Capitol was infiltrated by domestic terrorists.