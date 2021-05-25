MINNEAPOLIS – Residents, activists and community leaders across the country gathered Tuesday to honor and remember George Floyd, who died under the knee of a police officer one year ago on a south Minneapolis street corner.
Downtown, a few hundred people gathered at The Commons park near U.S. Bank Stadium where musicians performed at an event hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation. It was the atmosphere of a block party, including food trucks and a bouncy house, all punctuated with calls for reform.
Families and representatives of families whose loved ones were killed during altercations with police also spoke alongside activists.
“We are here and it’s been a year,” said Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister. “It’s been a troubling year, a long year, but we made it.”
She criticized the congressional stalling of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds, limit no-knock warrants and institute other accountability measures: “There’s been a lot of names added to the list after my brother’s death, and still nothing is being done.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the crowd briefly before a moment of silence, saying, “George Floyd is going to save the world. He’s going to change the world. He’s going to make sure that we look intentionally at ourselves acknowledge our shortcomings and make sure that we all do better from here. This kind of police brutality cannot continue.”
Aminata Seye, a 24-year-old who recently got her master’s degree from Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, traveled from her home in Houston to Minneapolis for the one-year remembrance of Floyd’s death. She’s on a volunteer committee with the George Floyd Memorial Foundation and was helping with Tuesday’s downtown event.
“It means you’re a part of history,” she said of her reason to visit the Twin Cities for the first time. “You get an opportunity to say you were part of organizing the first inaugural memorial for George Floyd. We’re not just saying things. We’re actually doing something.”
At the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was killed, people gathered for a daylong event called “Rise & Remember” including community art, children’s activities and concerts. A candlelight vigil was planned at the square for 8 p.m.
Setup for the event’s 1 p.m. start was temporarily jarred when police responded to call of shots fired at 10 a.m. one block from George Floyd Square and witnesses saw a vehicle speeding away. One person showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Bystander video captured the sound of at least 20 rounds fired as people scrambled for cover.
However, by midafternoon the mood was one of joy and celebration.
“This is a living memorial it’s not a dead memorial. In order for something to live something has to die. We are not going to mourn today, we are going to celebrate,” said Marquise Bowie, 45, of south Minneapolis.
Angie Evans of Minneapolis, reflected on what the past year has brought.
“It’s a somber moment to think that just a year ago today, we were here watching a man get killed by the Minneapolis police,” she said. “We got a little bit of justice, but we really got no peace yet.”
Lifelong Minneapolis civil rights activist Spike Moss said the protests extend beyond the streets, and activists must stay resilient.
“I’m just hoping they can sustain themselves to challenge the laws at the Capitol,” Moss said. “If you don’t, this will come back to haunt you ... you’ve got to change those laws that protect (police).”
Retired firefighter Tony Smith raised money for homeless encampments. Once homeless himself, he has now gained housing but wants to pay it forward to those who were in his shoes.
“It’s a beautiful day. The sun is shining, you see little kids playing ... It’s the best thing in the world to see the community come together and barbecuing for each other,” he said.
Derek Armstrong, 43, lives few blocks from where George Floyd was killed and shot one of the first videos of Floyd’s encounter with police: “I watched him struggle and go through it all,” Armstrong said. “I watched so many Black men getting killed in this area. It has taught me to love my people unconditionally. I’m out here to remember George Floyd as the echoing beacon for continued protest and Justice.”
Darnella Frazier, who at age 17 shot the video of the encounter that went viral online, reflected on social media Tuesday about how her life changed in the moment that still haunts her.
“It made me realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America. We shouldn’t have to walk on eggshells around police officers, the same people that are supposed to protect and serve,” Frazier wrote. “We are looked at as thugs, animals and criminals, all because of the color of our skin. Why are Black people the only ones viewed this way when every race has some type of wrongdoing? None of us are to judge. We are all human.”
Janerio “Idiris” Taylor, 39, exchanged handshakes and hugs Tuesday with Charles McMillian, a key witness who testified in the trial of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder.
“I love you all,” McMillian said. “George Floyd was my brother. I watched (the police) kill my brother.”
“You all changed the definition of a hero,” Taylor told McMillian. “That’s the joy for me.”
Ashley Paynter, a medical Ph.D. student who traveled from Seattle to speak about protecting Black lives and medical racism, said she reflected and “realized that a lot of what people were focused on in this movement was Black death and caring about Black people after they were dead, and not enough people were talking a about preserving Black life.”